Sabrina Henriques appointed by SUNY Broome to Business Information Technology Advisory Board
SUNY Broome Community College has appointed Sabrina Henriques, CEO and president of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and Foundation, to its Business Information Technology (BIT) advisory board for Business Information Management, AAS and Web Development and Management, and AAS degrees. “The Business Information Technology program is thrilled to have...
Want a Recession Proof Job With Good Pay? Broome County Is Hiring
If you’ve been considering a career that is not only recession-proof but also pays well and would allow you to serve your community, Broome County is hiring. Broome County is accepting applications for its Emergency Services Dispatcher I exam however, individuals only have until the end of the day today, December 30 to file an application for the exam.
Twin Tiers Year in Review: 2022’s biggest stories
(WETM) – Just as we thought we were coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 quickly ushered in more drama, controversy, and near-constant memories of the way things once were. The news didn’t slow down at all. To revisit some of the most important events of this year, here are the top stories from the […]
Moe’s Southwest Grill location closes in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca location of Moe’s Southwest Grill, a popular burrito spot, has closed, leaving Tompkins County lacking a nearby option for gigantic burritos with cuttingly accurate names like “the Homewrecker.”. The South Meadow Square restaurant, listed at 324 Elmira Road, had been closed for several days...
Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
HWA Management on Hemlock Trees Has Begun in Grimes Glen in Naples
The effort to help manage and control hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) in Grimes Glen is underway thanks to efforts by Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District with support from CLWA. Hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) is an aphid-like insect impacting our region’s hemlock trees. Hemlocks are some of the largest...
County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes
The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
How Spotlight PA uncovered the chaos in a tiny Pa. borough after the hiring of Tamir Rice’s killer
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Tioga borough made national headlines in early July and became known as the small town in Pennsylvania that hired the police officer who in 2014 shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice. The attention on Tioga quickly faded, but my work at Spotlight PA was just getting started. ...
Champions crowned at Josh Palmer Fund Tournament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five tournament champions were crowned at the Josh Palmer Fund Tournament on Friday. The finals were held on Friday for the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic at Elmira High School. Three local teams were in action in the finals. The North Penn/Mansfield boys won a Regional Division 1 title against […]
Protest planned outside Vestal IHOP
A former general manager is organizing a protest against the owners of the IHOP on the Vestal Parkway, alleging a staffing model that threatened health and safety.
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
Local man set to compete on CBS show ‘Tough as Nails’
Jake Cope prides himself on diligence and a never-quit frame of mind. Those attributes are required in his line of work as a pipeline laborer. The Little Meadows native said it takes tremendous sacrifice to make it in his field. Long, demanding hours with very few days off is common. So too is out-of-state travel, as laborers go weeks — sometimes months — without seeing family.
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Police say that around 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, they responded to a […]
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
FBI to handle Onondaga County Clerk’s Office attack
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security have been investigating a cyber-attack affecting a vendor handling the Onondaga County Clerk’s online record system. The County Clerk’s office received an update on Wednesday, December 28 from their vendor Cott Systems that they...
A man arraigned for an attempted robbery in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department reported that a man has been arraigned on charges, stemming from an attempted robbery at the Dandy Mini Mart, located at 805 W. Buffalo Street in Ithaca on December 30th. According to Ithaca Police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese came into the store...
Man indicted for assaulting worker at Arnot Ogden
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and choked a woman working at the facility. The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the […]
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
Shooting incident in Ithaca leaves one injured
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A residence in Ithaca was struck by gunfire shortly after midnight on Friday, leaving multiple suspects and one injured individual. According to Ithaca Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 30. A complainant reported to police...
