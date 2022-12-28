Miss Shirley’s on Magazine keeps the spirit of a neighborhood Chinese restaurant

Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15
Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
myneworleans.com
Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us
If you attended Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us on Sept. 30, you were among those who delighted in one of the most delicious events of the year. The party at the Ace Hotel paired 14 New Orleans restaurants and chefs with 21 Liberty’s Kitchen’s trainees and alumni to help prepare and serve dishes to event guests.
NOLA.com
New Orleans nursing student shot dead in Belize, local news sites report
UPDATE: Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student. A New Orleans nursing student was shot dead Friday night outside a nightclub in San Pedro, Belize, local news outlets reported. J'Bria Bowens, 23, was visiting San Pedro for her father's birthday when a gunman opened fire...
myneworleans.com
City Park Conservancy Magic in the Moonlight
There is no better setting to fete al fresco than in the New Orleans Botanical Garden, which cast a spell on partygoers attending City Park Conservancy’s Magic in the Moonlight, presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, on Oct. 14. While the garden’s flora and greenery bewitched guests,...
'He’s smiling down on us' | Family, friends honor 19-year-old killed in 9th Ward shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of people gathered at Sampson Park to celebrate the life of a 19-year-old killed at a party in the Lower 9th Ward earlier this week. Hundreds of Balloons were released to honor Kyron Peters. The New Orleans teenager was shot and killed outside party the day after Christmas.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Elysian Fields has held steady since World War II. Will change come?
Neal Golden first started teaching at Brother Martin High School in 1969. Fifty-three years later, he's the self-described "last Brother standing" – the only member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, the Catholic religious order that founded the school, who is still in the classroom. He’s lived most...
NOLA.com
Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student
Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a LSU nursing student who was inadvertently caught in their crossfire in San Pedro, Belize, the police commissioner said Saturday. The suspects, who are brothers, were to be booked with murder of tourist J'Bria Bowens and possession of guns to...
NOLA.com
From mansions to chateaus, see 10 of New Orleans area's most captivating homes in 2022
A look at inhabitable spaces for 2022 has uncovered some interesting tales about places to live….unique, unusual and sometimes quite spectacular. Some are for sale, some are not. You could be fortunate enough to call one of these home, or, if you are in the market, it could be...
Do you recognize them? Woman hopes to reunite family with photos lost during Katrina
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A woman in St. Charles Parish needs your help to fulfill her late father’s dream: Reuniting a family with old photographs he found after Hurricane Katrina. They were found on the side of the road right after the storm. “On the bottom of...
NOLA.com
'Spud' McConnell will lord over Carnival in Covington parade as its grand marshal
Actor and funnyman John “Spud” McConnell will lead the 450-member, 18-float Carnival in Covington parade as its celebrated grand marshal on Fat Tuesday. The parade will roll through historic downtown Covington on Feb. 21 immediately following the Covington Lions and Mystic Krewe of Covington parades, which start at 10 a.m. The “This and Dat” theme will celebrate popular pairs on its traditional floats: Red Beans 'n' Rice, Barbie and Ken, Crawfish and Beer, Rock 'n' Roll, Kermit and Miss Piggy. Get the picture? It's all fun 'n' games.
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
kalb.com
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
A New Orleans Pizza Spot Says 'Size Matters' & Has A 2-Foot Slice Challenge With A $10K Prize
There is nothing better than a cheesy slice bigger than your head, and Fat Boy's Pizza in Louisiana definitely gives you more to love with every bite...make that two feet more!. The pizzeria claims to make "the world's biggest slices." They have six locations all over the Bayou State and...
WDSU
Man shot near a daiquiri shop on Bourbon Street, tourists show concern for crime
NEW ORLEANS — An unidentified man was shot at the corner of Toulouse and Bourbon Street just before 2 pm. Officers say they found the victim in a nearby daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds. "Every day we leave the house, you never know what's going to happen," said...
WDSU
Travelers come back to Downtown NOLA from Norwegian cruise to find their vehicles broken into
NEW ORLEANS — Brandi Martinez said she will never park at a lot in downtown New Orleans and board a cruise again. Last weekend, she and her family came back from a five-day cruise in Mexico through Norwegian, bringing in the holiday season together, to find their vehicle windows busted and many of their possessions stolen.
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out Overnight at Disneyland, Reportedly Damages New Orleans Square Train Station
A fire broke out in New Orleans Square during the period when Disneyland was closed, between the night of December 28 and the early morning hours of December 29. The fire reportedly damaged the New Orleans Railroad Station. Specifically, the building on the far right nearest the water tower in the picture above.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
