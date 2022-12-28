ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Miss Shirley’s on Magazine keeps the spirit of a neighborhood Chinese restaurant

By Marielle Songy, Uptown Messenger
uptownmessenger.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NOLA.com

Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15

Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us

If you attended Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us on Sept. 30, you were among those who delighted in one of the most delicious events of the year. The party at the Ace Hotel paired 14 New Orleans restaurants and chefs with 21 Liberty’s Kitchen’s trainees and alumni to help prepare and serve dishes to event guests.
TROUT, LA
myneworleans.com

City Park Conservancy Magic in the Moonlight

There is no better setting to fete al fresco than in the New Orleans Botanical Garden, which cast a spell on partygoers attending City Park Conservancy’s Magic in the Moonlight, presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, on Oct. 14. While the garden’s flora and greenery bewitched guests,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Spud' McConnell will lord over Carnival in Covington parade as its grand marshal

Actor and funnyman John “Spud” McConnell will lead the 450-member, 18-float Carnival in Covington parade as its celebrated grand marshal on Fat Tuesday. The parade will roll through historic downtown Covington on Feb. 21 immediately following the Covington Lions and Mystic Krewe of Covington parades, which start at 10 a.m. The “This and Dat” theme will celebrate popular pairs on its traditional floats: Red Beans 'n' Rice, Barbie and Ken, Crawfish and Beer, Rock 'n' Roll, Kermit and Miss Piggy. Get the picture? It's all fun 'n' games.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?

The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother

METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
METAIRIE, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE

