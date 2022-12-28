Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her Triumphant Return On 12/30 WWE SmackDown, Says She's Back Home
Charlotte Flair discusses her return and her title win. On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair returned and shockingly defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair hadn't been seen on SmackDown since she lost the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, but she returned and concluded 2022 with a bang on Friday night.
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion
Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return, Oney Lorcan Update, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 1, 2023:. - Charlotte Flair returned on the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, and on Twitter, she sent a message to the fans saying that she's missed everyone and she's ready to give her blood, sweat, and tears again. - Biff...
More On WWE's Lack Of Interest In Alberto Del Rio
It's that time of year again. Several years removed from Alberto Del Rio running over Santa to start a babyface run, the annual tradition continues -- Del Rio has talked about WWE's interest in him. Except this time, there's a little more honesty, and he admitted to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co that he'd not spoken with the new regime. He elaborated and said that in the past he'd spoken to John Laurinaitis about coming in.
Levi Shapiro On The Impact Social Media Has On Building His Name And Brand
Thirteen year veteran Pro Wrestler Levi Shapiro knows the importance of building a brand when it comes to wanting to make a name for yourself in the wrestling world. The current APW Worldwide Internet Champion was a guest on this week's Wrestling Perspective Podcast on Fightful.com with Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Farrell. Shapiro talked about his desire to be in the business he loves, and says he knows he has work to do. Dennis Farrell asked Shapiro if the current social media landscape has an impact on him in building his name and brand.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed
Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
More On Tasha Steelz Re-Signing With IMPACT, When Her Deal Was Up
Tasha Steelz is staying with IMPACT Wrestling, as they revealed she's signed a new contract. Fightful Select was told that the deal is a multi-year contract, and that IMPACT Wrestling didn't even want her to get to her free agency period. Originally, Steelz's contract was set to expire in April 2023, but IMPACT Wrestling signed her well over four months before she would have been able to hit that period. IMPACT has made it a priority to re-up several of their wrestlers that had their first national television exposure on IMPACT.
Jay White SHOOTS SOFTLY On Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, More
"Switchblade" Jay White has a target on his back and isn't afraid to make enemies in the business as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. However, there is a soft side to "Switchblade" and he can say nice things about people. Sometimes. SHOOTING SOFTLY is back with Jay White, who has...
When Does Pro Wrestling Come To Ohio in 2023
Pro wrestling just ventured into Ohio as the WWE Raw made its way to Nationwide Arena in Columbus on December 26th. Unfortunately the lingering effects of bad weather and the ensuing holiday travel mess wreaked havoc on the schedule, forcing several top wrestlers to miss the WWE Holiday Tour event.
Bronson Reed To Shinsuke Nakamura: Find Me On Monday Nights, I'll Beat You
Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, chooses violence by calling out Shinsuke Nakamura. On January 1, Nakamura defeated Great Muta at the Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 event. The same day, Reed marked the beginning of the new year by sending a message to Nakamura. In a tweet, Reed told Nakamura to find him on Monday nights and told the former WWE Intercontinental Champion that he'd beat him, much like he defeated Nakamura's "Chaos boy", which was a clear reference to Reed's win over Kazuchika Okada.
Edge Had Limited Dates In Current WWE Deal
Edge had a great homecoming to Toronto in the main event of WWE Raw on August 22, but wasn't around each week to build up to the match with Judgment Day's Damian Priest, or the Finn Balor Extreme Rules match, and hasn't been seen since. WWE sources confirmed that Edge...
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Cain Velasquez Calls Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE 'Professional And A Little Uncomfortable'
Cain Velasquez has not been back in a WWE ring since Performing at a live event in Mexico alongside Rey Mysterio in 2019. In a major capacity, Cain Velasquez's only WWE match on pay-per-view was his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. A short affair...
Sami Callihan's IMPACT Contract Could Be Up Soon
A major IMPACT Wrestling contract could be expiring soon. Fightful Select has learned that former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan at least at one point had an expiring IMPACT Wrestling contract over the next few months. Callihan was also set to become a free agent at the start of 2021, but signed a two-year contract extension that kept him with IMPACT through 2022. We've followed up with IMPACT sources and Callihan himself but haven't been given any clarity about his status.
Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1): Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Great Muta, Jake Lee Appears
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its New Year 2023 event on January 1 from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1) - Yasutaka Yano def. Taishi Ozawa. - Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura &...
Wrestlers Bid Farewell To 2022, Promotions Reflect On The Year That Was | Fight Size Update
Here's our fight size update for Saturday, December 31, 2022. - With the final day of the year upon us, many wrestlers are reflecting on the year they have had. On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Drew McIntyre said his New Year's resolution is to kick more butt. Fans can see the full video above.
More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return
Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Evil Uno SHOOTS SOFTLY On Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Kris Statlander, More
Evil Uno often tweets in the third person on his Twitter account. Unfortunately, Evil Uno doesn't do interviews in the third person. Evil Uno also doesn't shoot softly on fellow pro wrestlers in the third person. Instead, Evil Uno SHOT SOFTLY on his fellow pro wrestlers in a new interview with Fightful.
MCW Season's Beatings Results (12/30): Action Andretti Headlines
MCW Pro Wrestling held its Season's Beatings event on December 30 from RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. MCW Season's Beatings Results (12/30) - Myles Hawkins def. Breaux Keller. - MCW Women's Championship - Elimination Match: B3CCA def. Gia Scott and...
