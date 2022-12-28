Read full article on original website
Rhodes man arrested for OWI in Sanborn
SANBORN—A 48-year-old Rhodes man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Christopher Stephen Rudkin stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jaguar X-Type for traveling well below the posted speed limit and crossing the center and fog lines of Highway 18, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
UPDATE: 1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash
CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information about Saturday’s two-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Canton. Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that one person died and another person was seriously injured in the crash.
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
Hartley man arrested for paraphernalia
HARTLEY—A 30-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Tanner John Young stemmed from a search of his bedroom at his residence at 211 N. First Ave. E. by his probation officer after a urine test showed a positive indication for methamphetamine, according to the Hartley Police Department.
Peterson Man Driving While Barred
On Monday, a Clay County Deputy conducted a traffic stop and upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Tommy Hartfield (age 50) of Peterson, had a barred drivers license. Hartfield was charged with Driving While Barred (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Driving Under Suspension, Failure to File S.R....
Sioux Falls Woman Taken To Hospital After Lester Area Accident
Lester, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Lester on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 9:55 p.m., Jean Marrow of Sioux Falls was westbound on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about two and a half miles east of Lester, or four and a half miles west of Rock Rapids when she hit a snow drift with her 2013 Toyota Scion. She lost control of the vehicle, which went into the north ditch and rolled.
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Emmetsburg Man Charged on Several Counts
An Emmetsburg man is facing charges following an incident that occurred last Wednesday, December 21st. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, Alex Clark (25-years-old) was charged with domestic abuse assault (1st Offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The authorities confirmed...
Clay County Snowdrift Accident
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
Sheldon Fire Company Puts Out Burning SUV In Eagles Club Parking Lot
Sheldon, Iowa — An SUV was destroyed in a morning fire in Sheldon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged to 411 Park Street (Highway 18) at about 8:30 a.m. for the report of a vehicle fire. He...
Horseshoe Bend Tubing Hill in Milford Now Open
Milford, IA (KICD) — Snow-based recreation is a silver lining of our recent snowfall, and one amenity was able to officially open last weekend. The Horseshoe Bend tubing hill in Milford has started operations and will be open Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the season if weather allows according to Dickinson County Conservation Board Community Relations Coordinator Jackie Jerge.
Sioux County prayer week set for Jan. 1-7
REGIONAL—The first Sioux County Prayer Week is coming Jan. 1-7. Sioux County Prayer Week is a chance for the body of Christ to come together, across denominations, to celebrate Jesus and pray over our county each night of the week. The goal is for people to attend at least one prayer night at a church they don’t regularly attend. More prayer locations may be added soon. Prayer events are as follows:
Howard Sandbulte, 95, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Howard Henry Sandbulte, 95, Sioux Center, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Crown Pointe Estates in Sioux Center. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Carmel Reformed Church. Burial will be at Carmel Cemetery, with military honors by Pfarrer Fox American Legion Post 5722 of Rock Valley. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
Sheldon's top stories of 2022
SHELDON—As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to reflect what has happened over the past 365 days. There was plenty of national news, and 2022 was a midterm election year resulting two new state legislators representing Sheldon with Zach Dieken in the Iowa House of Representatives and Lynn Evans in the Senate.
West Sioux Daycare closes temporarily
IRETON—About 20 families in the Ireton area were told just before Christmas they would be without day care for their children temporarily beginning Friday, Dec. 23. “It is with a saddened heart that we have to announce the temporary closure of the West Sioux Daycare in Ireton. Due to inadequate staffing, we are needing to temporarily close until further notice,” a post on Facebook on Dec. 21 from the West Sioux Daycare read.
Dickinson County supervisors to appoint new county attorney
The supervisors held a vote at their December 20 meeting in which all five members of the board agreed to take the route of appointing a replacement.
kiwaradio.com
Kari Vander Woude
Kari (Jeppesen) Vander Woude, age 57 of Storm Lake, IA, passed away at Care Initiatives in Cherokee, IA on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake, IA. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, next to the church, on Thursday, December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present at this time. Burial will take place at a later date at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn, IA.
