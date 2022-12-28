Lester, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Lester on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 9:55 p.m., Jean Marrow of Sioux Falls was westbound on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about two and a half miles east of Lester, or four and a half miles west of Rock Rapids when she hit a snow drift with her 2013 Toyota Scion. She lost control of the vehicle, which went into the north ditch and rolled.

LESTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO