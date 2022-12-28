ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – December 28, 2022

By Tom Nobili
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events –  December 28, 2022: COC Winter Career Institute, Six Flags Magic Mountain Holiday in the Park, Winter Camp Chillin’ at The Cube, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show… and more!

COC Winter Career Institute – 1/3

Six Flags Magic Mountain Holiday in the Park- Now Through 1/1

Winter Camp Chillin’ at The Cube – Now Through 12/30

Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show – Now Through 4/29/23

COC Winter Career Institute

When: Tuesday January 3, 9am
Where: College of the Canyons (Valencia Campus)
Website: College of the Canyons

What : Hands on Career Exploration camp for Junior High students featuring fun, exciting, engaging activities to help your student in grades 6th, 7th, 8th Discover their Passion.

Six Flags Magic Mountain Holiday In The Park

When: Now Through January 1
Where: Six Flags Magic Mountain
Website: Six Flags

What : Experience the magic of Holiday in the Park! Make merry memories with millions of luminous lights, festive foods, and your favorite thrilling coasters. From coasters to cocoa it’s a holiday spectacular for the whole family.

Winter Camp Chillin’ At The Cube

When: Now Through December 30
Where: The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center
Website: The Cube

What : This winter from December 19th – December 30th, The CUBE Santa Clarita will offer two weeks of Camp Chilin’ Monday through Friday for children ages 5-11. You can sign up for one week, one day, half a day, or the whole two weeks!

Sign Up To Be A Vendor At The 2023 KHTS Home And Garden Show

When: Now Through April 29, 2023
Where: Central Park
Website: Santa Clarita Home and Garden Show

What : The 12th annual KHTS Santa Clarita Home & Garden Show and Emergency Expo returns to Central Park, Santa Clarita on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 from 10a.m. to 5p.m. and Sunday, April 30th from 10a.m. to 4p.m. Get in front of 20,000 Santa Clarita homeowners and become a vendor today!

More Things To Do In Santa Clarita – Weekly/Monthly Santa Clarita Events

Family Nature Walk, Blooms Of The Season, & Monthly Bird Walk At Placerita Canyon

When: 1st And 2nd Saturday At 8 AM (Bird Walk), 4th Saturday At 9:30 AM (Blooms Of The Season), Every Saturday At 11 AM (Family Nature Walk), & Every Saturday at 10 AM and Noon (Saturday Morning Nature Center Discovery)
Where: Placerita Canyon
Website: Placerita Canyon Nature Center

What: Monthly Bird Walk is offered on the first and second Saturdays of each month (weather permitting) from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. This program is designed for all levels of “birders”. Bring your binoculars (or borrow ours), water, comfortable shoes and a field guide if available.

Blooms Of The Season is held on the fourth Saturday of every month and begins at 9:30 am at the front steps to the Nature Center. Learn about native plants and what’s blooming year-round along our trails.

Family Nature Walk is every Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. An easy one hour walk for the entire family exploring our Natural Area’s animals, plants and cultural history. These hikes are led by Placerita Docents, are free and begin at the front steps to our Nature Center. Pre-registration is not required but hikes will be limited to 15 individuals and all must follow current COVID Restrictions and Guidelines.

Saturday Morning Nature Center Discovery is Every Saturday at 10 am and Noon. A fun meet and greet with the Natural Areas Superintendents! Learn more about your park, ask us questions, and find out fun ways to make the most of your visit!

Farm Visits At Gilchrist Farm (Every Sat & Sun)

When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: Gilchrist Farm , 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390
Website: Gilchrist Farm

What: Farm Visits are available Saturdays and Sundays from 9AM-2PM year round (with extended hours during holidays and special events). Come meet the animals, tour the farm, have a pony ride, milk the goats, and enjoy the farm. No reservations or facial covering required.

Upcoming Performances In Santa Clarita:

For more information, visit the Santa Clarita PAC

Richard Marx – 1/13/23
Naturally 7 – 2/10/23
Jon Secada – 4/1/23
Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience – 5/31/23
Lisa Loeb – 6/3/23

Edwards Twins – Jan 15 – Info

For more information, visit The Canyon Website

12/30 – Donavon Frankenreiter
12/31 – Prince Again & New Year’s Party
1/6 – Gene Loves Jezebel & Bow Wow Wow
1/7 – Hollywood U2
1/13 – Gilby Clarke and the Keef Richards
1/14 – Pretty Boy Floyd
1/20 – War
1/27 – Wild Child
1/28 – Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone
1/29 – Kottonmouth Kings

4/29/23 & 4/29/23 – 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show – Info

* In-person upcoming events at certain venues are sometimes canceled/postponed due to the coronavirus. Please check with event organizers for continued updates on events.

Richard Marx at the COC PAC

When: Friday January 13, 2023 at 8 pm
Where: COC PAC
Website: COC PAC

What : Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with a self-titled debut that went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four Top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

Naturally 7 at the COC PAC

When: Friday February 10, 2023 at 8 pm
Where: COC PAC
Website: COC PAC

What : Certain experiences burn themselves into your memory from the very first encounter. The jaw-dropping audio pyrotechnics that Naturally 7 put on display every night absolutely belong in that category.

John Secada at the COC PAC

When: Saturday April 1, 2023 at 8 pm
Where: COC PAC
Website: COC PAC

What : With a career spanning more than two decades, three Grammy Awards, 20 million albums sold, and starring roles on Broadway, the romantic sounds of Jon Secada have resulted in numerous hits in English and Spanish, establishing him as one of the first bilingual artists to have international crossover success. Adored by millions around the world, he is recognized as an international superstar by both fans and peers alike for his soulful and melodic voice.

Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience at the COC PAC

When: Sunday May 21, 2023 at 3 pm & 7 pm
Where: COC PAC
Website: COC PAC

What : The Perondis and their cast of human performers and dogs will delight audiences of all ages. They guarantee high-energy excitement from beginning to end. Back by popular demand!

Lisa Loeb at the COC PAC

When: Saturday June 3, 2023 at 8 pm
Where: COC PAC
Website: COC PAC

What : Often recognized from the platinum-selling No. 1 hit song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the film “Reality Bites,” Lisa Loeb has enjoyed a successful career in music, film, television, voice-over work and children’s recording.

About Top Things to Do in Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events:

Something exciting is always happening in Santa Clarita! Every week, you can learn about the variety of things to do in Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita events by reading the KHTS Things to Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events post. You can also sign up for the free weekly Things to Do in Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events newsletter to keep up-to-date with the top festivities and events in Santa Clarita occurring over the weekend.

Last Post: Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – December 21, 2022

