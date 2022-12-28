Animated Film ‘Lamya’s Poem’ Gets Digital Release Date For North America

Allen Media Group’s Freestyle Digital Media has acquired the North American DVD and VOD rights to Lamya’s Poem , an animated film about Syrian refugees. The film will be available to rent/own on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting February 21, 2023. Watch the trailer in the video posted above.

Lamya’s Poem tells the story of a 12-year-old Syrian refugee girl named Lamya who tumbles into a dream world where she meets a poet and must help him write the poem that will save her life. When Lamya flees the violence of her country, she is given a book of poetry by the famous 13th-century poet, Rumi.

As the perils of Lamya’s journey mount, the book becomes a magical gateway where she meets Rumi when he was a boy and also a refugee fleeing the violence of his time. In a shared dreamworld, they battle the monsters that follow them from their real-world situations, and Lamya must help young Rumi find his calling and write the poem that 800 years later will save her life.

“We were inspired by accounts of displaced Syrians reading poetry and literature in refugee camps to help overcome the trauma of their displacement from home, friends, and family,” said filmmaker Alex Kronemer. “At its center, Lamya’s Poem is about the magical relationship between artists and their audiences that can cross time and space to help both heal and transcend difficult circumstances. While rooted in loss, the film ultimately is a life-affirming and family-friendly tale.”

Lamya’s Poem was written and directed by Alex Kronemer, who also produces alongside Glenn James Brown and Sam Kadi. The cast features Millie Davis as Lamya, Faran Tahir as Baha Walad and Mena Massoud as Rumi. Ontario, Canada-based animation studio PIP Animation is behind Lamya’s Poem .