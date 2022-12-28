ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animated Film 'Lamya's Poem' Gets Digital Release Date For North America

By Armando Tinoco
 4 days ago
Allen Media Group’s Freestyle Digital Media has acquired the North American DVD and VOD rights to Lamya’s Poem , an animated film about Syrian refugees. The film will be available to rent/own on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting February 21, 2023. Watch the trailer in the video posted above.

Lamya’s Poem tells the story of a 12-year-old Syrian refugee girl named Lamya who tumbles into a dream world where she meets a poet and must help him write the poem that will save her life. When Lamya flees the violence of her country, she is given a book of poetry by the famous 13th-century poet, Rumi.

As the perils of Lamya’s journey mount, the book becomes a magical gateway where she meets Rumi when he was a boy and also a refugee fleeing the violence of his time. In a shared dreamworld, they battle the monsters that follow them from their real-world situations, and Lamya must help young Rumi find his calling and write the poem that 800 years later will save her life.

“We were inspired by accounts of displaced Syrians reading poetry and literature in refugee camps to help overcome the trauma of their displacement from home, friends, and family,” said filmmaker Alex Kronemer. “At its center, Lamya’s Poem is about the magical relationship between artists and their audiences that can cross time and space to help both heal and transcend difficult circumstances. While rooted in loss, the film ultimately is a life-affirming and family-friendly tale.”

Lamya’s Poem was written and directed by Alex Kronemer, who also produces alongside Glenn James Brown and Sam Kadi. The cast features Millie Davis as Lamya, Faran Tahir as Baha Walad and Mena Massoud as Rumi. Ontario, Canada-based animation studio PIP Animation is behind Lamya’s Poem .

PBS Reveals 2023 Debut Dates: When To See ‘All Creatures Great And Small,’ ‘Vienna Blood,’ ‘Tom Jones’ And More

PBS will bring back six series and premiere two period dramas in 2023, which includes the debut of Tom Jones on Masterpiece that’s based on the 1749 novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. “PBS continues to bring dramas that appeal to the entire family, from mysteries like Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece and Vienna Blood to coming-of-age stories like Sanditon on Masterpiece and La Otra Mirada. This season’s lineup of period dramas is our most extensive to date, with hours of captivating storytelling from January to May,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President Program Scheduling at PBS. “Not only do we have returning seasons...
Ruggero Deodato Dies: Director Of Notorious ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Was 83

Ruggero Deodato, the Italian filmmaker whose hyper-realistic found-footage horror pic Cannibal Holocaust got him arrested and was banned in more than 50 countries, died today, Italian media reported. He was 83. No details of his death were given. Deodato wrote and/or directed dozens of films and TV shows spanning myriad genres during a 60-year career, but none was more notorious, controversial or scrutinized than 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust. The film’s intense and authentic-looking gore led many to believe that local actors actually were murdered on screen. The film was seized by Italian authorities, who later arrested Deodato and put him on trial...
Bill Pence Dies: Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder Was 82

Bill Pence, a former VP at Janus Films who co-founded the integral Telluride Film Festival in 1974, has died. He was 82. The Telluride Daily Planet said Pence died December 6 after a long illness. A native of Minneapolis, Pence launched the Telluride fest with his wife, Stella, along with friend and film historian James Card, who became the event’s co-director, and Tom Luddy, who still co-directs the fest today. The inaugural festival at the Colorado burg’s Sheridan Opera House — and a local bar — featured tributes to Francis Ford Coppola, Gloria Swanson and Leni Riefenstahl and was a surprise...
TELLURIDE, CO
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: ‘Devotion’ Director JD Dillard Discusses His Personal Connection To The Story And How He Injects His Cinematic Style Into Every Project

Welcome to another episode of the Scene 2 Scene podcast! It’s Valerie Complex with an exciting new episode where I chat with Devotion director JD Dillard. Dillard has established himself as a director and writer to watch, with authentic yet innovative storytelling. On November 23, Sony Pictures released his anticipated historical war epic Devotion. he film stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell as Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, respectively, a pair of U.S. Navy pilots who risked their lives during the Korean War and became some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. The script is written by Jake Crane and...
Hanks Banks $75K In ‘A Man Called Otto’ Exclusive Run – Specialty Box Office

Sony’s A Man Called Otto began the first phase of a three-step rollout this weekend in an exclusive run at four LA and NY theaters, grossing $60k, for a $15k per screen average, over the three-day weekend. The four-day estimated gross is $75K, or an $18.7k PSA. The test for the remake of the Swedish film based on a New York Times bestseller will be when it opens wide Jan. 13. Otto made $23k Fri., $17k, Sat. and an estimated $21k Sun. and $18k Mon. Sony Pictures Classics presented documentary Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at two theaters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss

Ryan Seacrest, who was dissed by an inebriated Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show last year, supports the network’s decision to cut back on on-camera drinking during its coverage of the last night of the year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” Clips of the alcohol-fueled CNN co-hosts Cohen and Anderson Cooper went viral during last year’s broadcast. “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious...
Barbara Walters Dies: Pioneering TV Journalist & ‘The View’ Creator Was 93

Barbara Walters, the Emmy-winning TV personality and a trailblazer in a male-dominated broadcast journalism, has died. She was 93. “Barbara Walters, who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died,” ABC News tweeted Friday night. Related Story Barbara Walters Remembered: 'The View’ Co-Hosts, Oprah Winfrey & Others Pay Tribute To Late News Anchor Related Story Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials Related Story Barbara Walters "Was A True Legend, A Pioneer," Bob Iger Says After Broadcast Icon's Death Walters was the first woman to co-host a major network morning show, NBC’s Today, and later...
Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing By Family Months After Disappearing

Theophilus London, a rapper who was a key collaborator on Kanye West’s Donda album, has been missing for several months, his family claims. The last anyone spoke to London was in July of this year. After unsuccessful attempts to reach him, his family filed a missing person’s report on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper was based. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” London’s father said in a statement this week in the hopes of locating the 35-year-old rapper. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bob Nalbandian Dies: Director, Producer And Journalist On Heavy Metal Scene Was 58

Bob Nalbandian, whose journalism and film career chronicled the ups and downs of the heavy metal scene in print, film and online, died Friday, December 30 in Redding, California at age 58. Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, an aggressive, rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to a cousin. Nalbandian began his career in his teen years as the publisher/editor in chief of the heavy metal fanzine The Headbanger in April of 1982. The ‘zine achieved national distribution and was among the first publications to profile the then-unsigned bands Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Armored Saint. He became a regular contributor to music magazines...
REDDING, CA
‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson’s Cause Of Death Revealed

David Robinson, co-star of reality TV series Dogs Most Wanted, died of heart disease, his wife revealed to TMZ. Robinson, who served as the “right hand man” of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the 2019 series, collapsed during a Zoom call November 1 and died at the age of 50. Brooke Robinson, told TMZ results of an autopsy revealed her husband had died as the result of critical coronary artery disease. Robinson co-starred on Dog’s Most Wanted, a spinoff of the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran from 2004 to 2012. Dog’s Most Wanted, which followed Chapman’s search for wanted fugitives,...
Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner

Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental. The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bob Penny Dies: Actor In ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Was 87

Bob Penny, a poet and professor who after retirement appeared in small parts in movies including Forrest Gump, Sweet Home Alabama and My Cousin Vinny and in the TV series In the Heat of the Night, died December 25 in Huntsville, AL. He was 87. His death was announced on the website of Huntsville’s Laughlin Service Funeral Home & Crematory. No cause of death was given. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story "Life Is Like A Golgappa": How Aamir Khan's 'Forrest Gump' Adapts Tom Hanks Hit For Indian Audiences Related Story Sidney Poitier: A Groundbreaking Career In Pictures Penny, born in Anniston,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Broadway’s ‘Death Of A Saleman’ Stopped By Disruptive Woman, Cops Escort Her Out Of Theater

An unhinged and disruptive woman stopped Broadway’s “Death of a Saleman” Tuesday night, finally being escorted from the theater by police. It’s safe to say she was not well-liked by the audience. The incident happened at the Hudson Theatre on 44th Street. Patrons reported on social media that she was behaving badly during Act 1 of the three-hour play, heckling and generally breaking the spell of the performance. Eventually, star Wendell Pierce tried to reason with the heckler from the foot of the stage. “He patiently & heroically pleaded with her to leave peacefully despite her insistence that she should be...
Bill Cosby Plans Tour: “So Much Fun To Be Had In This Storytelling That I Do”

Controversial comedian Bill Cosby is hoping to put his legal troubles aside and get back on the road next year, he revealed today in a radio interview. “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears asked Cosby if he would return to comedy in the coming year, and was told “Yes.” “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said, then added, there is “so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do,” Cosby said. The 85-year-old Cosby’s last live stage appearance...
GEORGIA STATE
Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline

Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned. The Disney corporate communications department assured that the Kali ride will be back. “Kali River Rapids will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance and will reopen this spring.” The latest...
James Corden Reveals He Auditioned To Play ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Trilogy’s Samwise Gamgee – Watch

James Corden has revealed that he auditioned to play hobbit Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings film series from director Peter Jackson. Unfortunately, the process didn’t go particularly well for the Late Late Show host, as he notes in an episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast published on Tuesday. “Everyone, every single person in London auditioned for Lord of the Rings. Everybody,” Corden says in a segment, which you can view above. “I auditioned for Samwise…and I was doing it, Josh. I was doing the accent and everything.” Corden said that two of his friends also went in...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks, Mariana Trevino & A Cat Make This American Remake Irresistible

When you have an international best seller that was on the NYT list for 42 weeks and then made into a multi-Oscar-nominated Swedish film that became the third-most successful in the history of that country Ingmar Bergman called home, you might wonder what the need was for an English-language American remake. The answer is a chance to give Tom Hanks a role he can run with and, more important, to bring a very human, often funny, character-driven story back to light in a time that needs it more than ever. Related Story 2023 Domestic Box Office To Hit $9 Billion Fueled...
Nicolas Winding Refn On Saddling Up Netflix Noir Series ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ & How “Theatrical Will Always Exist” But Hollywood System Is “Falling Apart” – Crew Call Podcast

A pandemic and the closure of cinemas didn’t stop Cannes Film Festival-winning Nicolas Winding Refn from creating, the Drive filmmaker hunkering down with his family to make the new noir Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy which drops on Thursday, January 5. The six-episode series follows Mui, a lone wolf protagonist much like the crime crusaders in Refn’s repertoire, i.e. Ryan Gosling’s Driver in Drive and Julian in Only God Forgives, and Mads Mikkelsen’s Tony in the director’s Pusher franchise. Known to possess a gift, Mui is bought as a “lucky coin” to help cure a much older woman’s fertility problems....
‘Nanny’: Read The Screenplay For Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance Horror Breakout

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. When writer-director Nikyatu Jusu began hatching her first feature Nanny a little less than a decade ago, she worried that the story at hand might be “too singular” or “specific” to resonate widely. “When you’re this close to the material, you can lose your mind,” she said during a November appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event. The project was particularly “personal” for Jusu given the fact that it spoke to the story of her mother — a native of Sierra Leone often forced...
