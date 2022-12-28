ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reimbursements available for spoiled food and medications during blizzard

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
You may be eligible for reimbursement on food or prescription medications that spoiled due to extended outages during the blizzard.

If your power was out for more than 72 hours, New York State law provides reimbursement on spoiled food and medications. You must file a claim including proof within 14 days of the outage.

NYSEG:

You can start a claim here or call (866) 577-3787.

National Grid:

You can start a claim here or call (315) 428-3370.

