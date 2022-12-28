ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders County, MT

2 arrested in Sanders County following discovery of hundreds of pills

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403XwR_0jwgWLd300

THOMPSON FALLS – Two people are behind bars in the Sanders County jail after pills and drugs were found in a vehicle.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office states on social media that a “concerned citizen” contacted law enforcement and provided “detailed information” about suspicious activity on Dec. 23.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Wegener later saw the vehicle, noticed “items of concern and requested backup.” Two people were then detained. Additional deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The social media post states over 600 pills — some of which are suspected to contain fentanyl — as well as 11 grams of suspected crystal meth and many other items were found.

The names of those arrested have not been released.

Deputy Wegener is warning parents that the pills resemble candy and that parents should educate their kids and take precautions.

Comments / 7

default-avatar
april_harrington84
3d ago

And the MOST important part of tge" team" was the citizen who turned them in!!!! Police couldn't have done anything about it if they hadn't known.

Reply
3
Related
montanarightnow.com

Man shot at gas station in Kalispell Friday night

KALISPELL, Mont. - Multiple people were detained following a shooting in Kalispell Friday night. The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports law enforcement was dispatched to the Town Pump on W Reserve Dr. around 9:30 pm for a report of an assault with a weapon. On scene, officers found an argument...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
montanian.com

LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & NEWS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Abrahamson, Jamie R. Charged with felony all other offenses. Buford, Jason D. Charged with simple assault,...
LIBBY, MT
montanian.com

Mayor, Peggy Williams releases statement on City of Libby Police Department

On November 21, 2022, three employees of the Libby Police Department resigned abruptly expressing dissatisfaction with workplace conditions. As a result, the city initiated its own investigation, which included interviews of current and former employees and a review of other relevant evidence. As is common for investigations of this type, the city took the additional step of placing Libby City of Police Chief Scott Kessel on administrative leave until the investigation was completed.
LIBBY, MT
NBCMontana

2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport

After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Tracking the next round of snow

AVALANCHE WARNING for Mineral County, Missoula County, Powell County, Ravalli County, Flathead County, Lake County, Lincoln County, St. Regis Basin in Lookout Pass Zone, Kootenay/Cabinet MT Zone, Silver Valley and St. Regis Basin, Selkirk/Cabinet Mountains and the Purcell Range of Northwest Montana through 7AM tomorrow. Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain have destabilized the snowpack throughout the forecast area. The avalanche hazard will continue to rise throughout the day with warming temperatures and continued precipitation. Human triggered and natural avalanches are very likely. Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
KPAX

KPAX

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy