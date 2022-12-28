ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, TN

Related
indherald.com

The year in review: Weather extremes

The weather in Scott County in 2022 can best be described as a year of extremes. From snowfall in January to heat in June to rain in July to cold in December, there were a number of local weather records that fell by the wayside as the year progressed — even though it was a year that, thankfully, was without major impactful weather such as tornadoes, power outages and the like.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wfmynews2.com

Tennessee woman celebrates 105 years of life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Year’s Day will always be special for these East Tennessee parents who welcomed their baby girl into the world just a few hours after midnight. Whitley Rae Fatheree was the first baby girl born at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in the new year. Parents Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree are already making 2023 special.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

A community and a country express its thanks to Kevin Walden

TOP PHOTO: State Representative Dennis Powers (right) congratulates Kevin Walden, Director of Campbell County Veteran Services. Walden was celebrated on Thursday with a retirement gathering at The Grand on Central. Representative Powers stopped by to wish him well and thank him for all he has done for Campbell County veterans.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Mary Jeffers, 74

Mary Lou Jeffers, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 74. Born in Jellico, Tenn. on Feb. 9, 1948, Mary was the daughter of Arvil and Loula Cooper. She loved everything with all family and friends, enjoyed all animals, loved listening to gospel music, enjoyed cooking and helping people. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and her favorite flower was marigold.
HUNTSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith. The judge had originally set a bond for other charges, which was revoked, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN

