Read full article on original website
Related
indherald.com
The year in review: Weather extremes
The weather in Scott County in 2022 can best be described as a year of extremes. From snowfall in January to heat in June to rain in July to cold in December, there were a number of local weather records that fell by the wayside as the year progressed — even though it was a year that, thankfully, was without major impactful weather such as tornadoes, power outages and the like.
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
KCSO: Investigation underway for attempted robbery on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an attempted robbery at the Rice King Restaurant on Kingston Pike, according to KCSO. The suspect has been transported for medical care and the victim is transporting himself to the hospital. Many customers within the restaurant...
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
wfmynews2.com
Tennessee woman celebrates 105 years of life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
wvlt.tv
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Year’s Day will always be special for these East Tennessee parents who welcomed their baby girl into the world just a few hours after midnight. Whitley Rae Fatheree was the first baby girl born at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in the new year. Parents Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree are already making 2023 special.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
Sheriff’s Office: Knox County restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
wvlt.tv
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.
1450wlaf.com
A community and a country express its thanks to Kevin Walden
TOP PHOTO: State Representative Dennis Powers (right) congratulates Kevin Walden, Director of Campbell County Veteran Services. Walden was celebrated on Thursday with a retirement gathering at The Grand on Central. Representative Powers stopped by to wish him well and thank him for all he has done for Campbell County veterans.
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
indherald.com
Mary Jeffers, 74
Mary Lou Jeffers, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 74. Born in Jellico, Tenn. on Feb. 9, 1948, Mary was the daughter of Arvil and Loula Cooper. She loved everything with all family and friends, enjoyed all animals, loved listening to gospel music, enjoyed cooking and helping people. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and her favorite flower was marigold.
indherald.com
Rock star Alice Cooper’s mother was from Scott County — and his grandparents are buried here
Talk about it being a small world. One of the most recognizable faces in rock music’s heavy metal genre has strong Scott County ties — and no one knew it until his mother died on Tuesday. The mother of Alice Cooper — who is known by hard rock...
wvlt.tv
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith. The judge had originally set a bond for other charges, which was revoked, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.
Victims of Crossville house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
wvlt.tv
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
wymt.com
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home shooting along Doe Court around 8:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old shot had been shot in the chest. According to an incident report, Anthony Adams told deputies the toddler grabbed the...
Vols fan has been wearing Tennessee Orange every day for the past three decades
Vols fans are gearing up to watch the Orange Bowl Friday night where the Tennessee Vols are taking on the Clemson Tigers. All over Knoxville, people were seen wearing their orange and white, including one super fan who's been cheering on the Vols for over 30 years in a unique way.
Comments / 0