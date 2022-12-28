Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Couple thankful to ring in new year together in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to head to World’s Fair Park to watch the ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Kyndra Brewer, director of special events at the City of Knoxville, said more than 50 workers are helping put together the event.
wvlt.tv
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Year’s Day will always be special for these East Tennessee parents who welcomed their baby girl into the world just a few hours after midnight. Whitley Rae Fatheree was the first baby girl born at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in the new year. Parents Hannah Fatheree and Taylor Fatheree are already making 2023 special.
1450wlaf.com
A community and a country express its thanks to Kevin Walden
TOP PHOTO: State Representative Dennis Powers (right) congratulates Kevin Walden, Director of Campbell County Veteran Services. Walden was celebrated on Thursday with a retirement gathering at The Grand on Central. Representative Powers stopped by to wish him well and thank him for all he has done for Campbell County veterans.
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
wvlt.tv
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
indherald.com
The year in review: Weather extremes
The weather in Scott County in 2022 can best be described as a year of extremes. From snowfall in January to heat in June to rain in July to cold in December, there were a number of local weather records that fell by the wayside as the year progressed — even though it was a year that, thankfully, was without major impactful weather such as tornadoes, power outages and the like.
KCSO: Investigation underway for attempted robbery on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an attempted robbery at the Rice King Restaurant on Kingston Pike, according to KCSO. The suspect has been transported for medical care and the victim is transporting himself to the hospital. Many customers within the restaurant...
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
wymt.com
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home shooting along Doe Court around 8:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old shot had been shot in the chest. According to an incident report, Anthony Adams told deputies the toddler grabbed the...
Sheriff’s Office: Knox County restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
indherald.com
Mary Jeffers, 74
Mary Lou Jeffers, of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 74. Born in Jellico, Tenn. on Feb. 9, 1948, Mary was the daughter of Arvil and Loula Cooper. She loved everything with all family and friends, enjoyed all animals, loved listening to gospel music, enjoyed cooking and helping people. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and her favorite flower was marigold.
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
WATE
Reaction to Tennessee's Execution report
There's growing anger from some people, following Governor Lee's release of the third-party execution report. The report found Tennessee's Department of Corrections only followed its own protocol for lethal injections once in the past four years. Reaction to Tennessee’s Execution report. There's growing anger from some people, following Governor...
WATE
Veteran and women owned business helping the homeless
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are continuing to track the season of giving with this locally owned business geared towards a specific demographic. Family Home Care Services is geared to providing top quality, non-medical home care services to veterans, the elderly and disbabled. Starting as a women and veteran...
indherald.com
Rock star Alice Cooper’s mother was from Scott County — and his grandparents are buried here
Talk about it being a small world. One of the most recognizable faces in rock music’s heavy metal genre has strong Scott County ties — and no one knew it until his mother died on Tuesday. The mother of Alice Cooper — who is known by hard rock...
Family member remembers sister killed in Cumberland County fire
A family member of one of the victims of a Cumberland County house fire that claimed the lives of six people shared her memories of their sister on Tuesday.
Inflation’s impact throughout 2022 across East Tennessee
In 2022, nearly everything cost more, in some cases a lot more. Inflation stuck around, even as the federal reserve hiked interest rates. East Tennesseans felt the squeeze at the pump and when it was time to pay the rent.
indherald.com
Vela Slaven, 83
Vela Slaven, of Barbourville, Ky., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Barbourville Health & Rehab Center. She was 83. Born in Scott County on March 13, 1939, Vela was the daughter of Dock Lawson and Daisy Koger Lawson. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church. Preceded in...
