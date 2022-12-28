Low-cost blood profile screenings

the routine blood work results will be mailed to patients homes.

ASHLAND, KY– Many healthcare providers recommend patients undergo routine blood screening regularly. King’s Daughters, who is holding this event, is pleased to make access to these tests easy with a Low-Cost Blood Profile program.

They are proud to be a partner in helping individuals achieve better health by offering this blood screening for only $25. No physician order or appointment is needed. However, fasting is required. Results will be mailed to participants’ homes and available in MyChart in one to two days. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Insurance cannot be billed.

The LCBP includes the most commonly ordered lab tests, including:

· Complete Blood Count: Screens for and monitors conditions that affect the blood cells, including anemia, infection, inflammation, blood disorders and some types of cancer.

· Comprehensive Metabolic Panel: Provides information about the current status of the metabolism, including kidneys and liver; electrolyte and acid/base balance; blood glucose levels; and blood proteins.

· Lipid Panel: Includes measures of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol (bad); HDL cholesterol (good); and triglycerides.

· Thyroid Stimulating Hormone: Screens for and aids in the diagnosis of thyroid disorders, including both low and high function.

We also offer optional A1C testing for just $5. The A1C test provides information about the average levels of blood glucose over the past three months. The A1C is an important tool in the management of diabetes.

All screenings take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The locations and dates for the screenings include:

King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging

2225 Central Ave., Ashland, Ky.

Fridays, January 6 through June 30

King’s Daughters Bellefonte Centre

1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell, Ky.

Thursdays, January 5 through June 29

King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Lab Credit Card Payments Only

2406 Carter Ave., Ashland, Ky.

Saturdays, January 7 through June 24

King’s Daughters Portsmouth Drive-Thru Center Credit Card Payments Only

812 Spring Lane,, Portsmouth, Ohio

Thursdays, January 5 through June 29

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Grayson

100 Bellefonte Rd., Grayson, Ky.

January 13 • March 10 • May 12

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton

912 Park Ave., Ironton, Ohio

January 26 • February 23 • March 23 • April 27 • May 25 • June 22

King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Prestonsburg

1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, Prestonsburg, Ky.

January 25 • March 29 • May 24

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Olive Hill

391 West Tom T. Hall Blvd., Olive Hill, Ky.

January 18 • March 15 • May 17

King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Jackson

14395 State Route 93, Jackson, Ohio

January 20 • March 17 • May 19

King’s Daughters Family Care Center Wheelersburg

8750 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio

January 13 • March 10 • May 12

For the most up-to-date testing schedule, stay tuned to our Facebook page or visit the events calendar at KingsDaughtersHealth.com.