Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

New Hope police officer recovering after being bit by a dog

A New Hope Police officer is recovering after being bit by a dog. The officer was in a brief vehicle pursuit turned foot pursuit with a suspect, according to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Patterson says the officer was attempting to arrest the suspect when a dog...
NEW HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning:  “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year.   ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.”  Gentry...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One killed in Athens shooting Sunday morning

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in what police believe was a domestic violence-related shooting Sunday morning in Athens. According to a spokesperson with the Athens Police Department, when officers responded to a domestic violence call on Oakdale Ridge Lane, they discovered a woman who had been shot in the driveway.
ATHENS, AL
radio7media.com

Area holiday closings for January 2

AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
doppleronline.ca

MAHC rallies councils to come up with local share of two new hospitals

At its December meeting, Huntsville Council was given a breakdown of what has been contributed to date for Muskoka Algonquin Health Care’s two new hospital builds. MAHC representatives have been visiting municipalities to rally their support for two new hospital builds and raising the local funds needed to get shovels in the ground.
southerntorch.com

Court Approval for Food City

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
FORT PAYNE, AL

