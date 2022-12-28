Sal & Jerry call out 'boring' state of NBA: 'I don't like what it's become'

Jerry Recco fell asleep early in the third quarter of what had been a “boring” Knicks/Mavericks game on Tuesday night, and he woke up to quite the surprise the next morning, when he saw that Dallas had erased a nine-point deficit with 34 seconds left to stun New York in overtime.

But for Jerry, the wild finish was only confirmation that the current state of the NBA has turned most of their games into a snooze fest, one that only requires tuning in at the end of games.

“Just turn the last five minutes on,” Jerry said. “I hate to say that, but in a lot of cases, it is.”

Another critique Jerry had with Tuesday’s game summing up the rest of the state of the NBA was the combined 96 3-points attempts by both teams, something that was hardly an anomaly across the league on Tuesday.

“The Lakers last night shot 45 of them,” Jerry said. “The Rockets last night, 14-of-46. The Celtics last night, 20-of-56. Fifty six!

“I don’t love the game. I don’t like what it’s become.”

Sal Licata was in full agreement, noting how much fewer triples were attempted back in the 90s, where scoring was lower but field goal attempts weren’t much lower considering most were taken inside the arc.

“The sport, the game, should not change that much,” Sal said. “I know 1994 is a long time ago, but come on! What other sport has changed that significantly?”

Jerry understands how talented today’s NBA players are, and is certainly in awe of it. But that otherworldly talent has had an unfortunate side effect in terms of the sport’s watchability.

“The skill that it takes to make these shots is ridiculous,” Jerry said. “But it has made the game boring.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)