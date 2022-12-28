Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician and nursing informatics leaders on the top trend of 2022
Chief medical informatics officers and chief nursing informatics officers are gaining new powers and prestige in the health IT sector. Becker's reached out to nine CNIOs and CMIOs to learn what the top trend in health informatics was in 2022. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Benjamin...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMIOs on what to project for 2023
Chief medical informatics officers and chief nursing informatics officers are gaining new powers and prestige in the health IT sector. Becker's reached out to nine CNIOs and CMIOs to learn what the top trend in health informatics will be in 2023. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA unit plans new mental health hospital in Texas
Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare plans to build a new 65,000-square-foot mental health hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, to meet growing demand for such facilities in the area. The proposed hospital, which will feature 88 inpatient beds split between 24 for adolescents, 48 for adults and 16 for seniors, would also...
beckershospitalreview.com
Garnet Health terminates CEO
Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health has ended its contract with president and CEO Alfred Pilong Jr. The health system's board terminated Mr. Pilong after the first year of a three-year contract, the Mid-Hudson News reported Dec. 30. Jerry Dunlavey — the health system's current vice president of operations and COO of Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills in Monticello, N.Y. — was named interim president and CEO.
beckershospitalreview.com
$6M Idaho rehab unit to be 1st of its kind in region
Lewiston, Idaho-based St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is beginning construction of a new $6 million rehabilitation unit, which will be the only one of its type within a 100-mile radius. The unit should be complete by mid-June 2023, the hospital said Dec.29. The 10-bed unit will also include a gym...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kentucky's Baptist Health reports steep investment losses for 2022
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health has reported audited losses for fiscal 2022 of over $176 million amid a steep decline in the value of its investments. The $176.4 million loss compares with a net gain of $372.6 million in 2021. The period for both years ends Aug. 31. While expenses increased...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician group backs controversial Texas hospital
Physician-Led Healthcare for America said the expansion of a physician-owned hospital near the Texas-Mexico border is a "win" for patients. CMS granted a "high Medicaid facility" expansion request from Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville. The Federation of American...
Comments / 0