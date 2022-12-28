Guntersville man charged with corpse abuse after body found in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Guntersville man has been charged with corpse abuse after residents in Albertville found a body lying in a secluded area.

57-year-old Harvey Dwight Ashley was arrested in connection to a death investigation earlier this month.

Assistant Chief John Amos with the Albertville Police Department told News 19 that officers were called to the 100-block of Kountry Korner Road at 6:39 p.m. on December 16 after neighbors found a body near the roadway.

32-year-old Eric Ray Parrish of Albertville was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Personnel from the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Marshall Health Systems.

A death investigation began by the Albertville Detective Division and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, and Parrish’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville to be autopsied.

Harvey Ashley (Albertville Police Dept.)

While the exact cause of death remains under investigation, authorities said they don’t believe the death to be a homicide.

However, Amos told News 19 that evidence found at the scene suggests Parrish died somewhere else and was dumped where he would later be found.

That information also led to Ashley’s arrest, according to Amos.

Ashley was charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse. He remains in the custody of the Marshall County Jail on a $110,000.

