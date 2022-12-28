Read full article on original website
A-Rod helps brighten holidays for youngsters in Miami-Dade
Entrepreneur, philanthropist and MLB All Star Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) and A-Rod Corp. once again made the holidays brighter for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade youth members. On Dec. 14 A-Rod presented age-appropriate gifts, provided by A-Rod Corp., to youth members, ages 5 to 17, of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club.
72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival returns to UM campus, Jan. 14-15
The 72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art is set to return, Jan. 14-15, bringing more than 175 juried fine art exhibitors to the beautiful University of Miami campus. Recognized as one of South Florida’s leading art shows, the festival attracts acclaimed artists from all over the country, and awards more than $20,000 in prizes to exhibiting artists. The two-day outdoor festival is hosted, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in front of the Watsco Center, and admission to the festival is free, thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor Ussery Automotive Group/ Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.
Positive people in Pinecrest : Carlos Fernandez-Bravo
For Westminster Christian School senior Carlos Fernandez-Bravo, theater is a huge part of his life. In fact, he wants to be a professional actor and plans to major in acting in college. He’s been accepted to one institution for a program that would take him to New York for two...
City of Miami named LEED Gold and recognized for its resilience
The City of Miami recently announced that it has achieved LEED Gold certification. The city is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.
Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
Zoetic Stage and Arsht Center to present American Rhapsody
Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of American Rhapsody, an epic yet intimate exploration of the evolution of one family throughout the last half of the 20th Century into the turbulence of today and well beyond. Written...
Seraphic Fire celebrates the new year featuring renowned guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leading an inspiring program of American music.
First-time guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leads a program that features contemporary composers breathing new life into traditional themes, melodies, and texts. Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs, for baritone William Warfield and tenor Peter Pears, dresses traditional tunes in 20th-century clothing. Masterpieces by modernist Betty Jackson King and Renaissance man Thomas Tomkins meld with arresting contemporary gems by Ken Burton and Stacy Gibbs, sparkling against a backdrop of bedrock works by William Dawson, Moses Hogan, and Hall Johnson. Seraphic Fire Founder Patrick Dupre Quigley shares his excitement for this program: “What’s truly amazing is that some of this music you will experience has never been recorded.”
Positive people in Pinecrest : Natalia Pineda
Westminster Christian School senior Natalia Pineda started a community service project called Smiles4AllMiami. It’s also a club at Westminster. “I started it my sophomore year,” she says. “A lot of homeless people and people in Miami did not have access to a lot of dental products like toothbrushes and toothpaste. I did research and learned toothbrushes need to be replaced often.”
Miami-Dade physicians lend helping hand to colleagues in Lee County
At the direction of their leadership, the membership of the Dade County Medical Association (DCMA), recently held a fundraiser to benefit physicians from Lee County who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation. As a result of their efforts, over $13,500 was raised to help physicians in the impacted...
Historic House Tour highlights ‘gems’ from the Roaring ’20s
George Merrick would have been pleased by the picture-perfect day and the hundreds of history lovers who turned out to tour Gables’ Gems from the Roaring ’20s. During The Villagers Holiday House Tour, participants were treated to an insider’s look at five Coral Gables homes built in the 1920s, including three from Merrick’s famous themed Villages.
Biltmore Hotel to host Jr. Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6
The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark and luxury hotel in the heart of Coral Gables, has announced it will host the 59th Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6. More than 70 of the best junior golfers from around the globe are expected to compete for the 2023...
Brazilian esports organization Furia launches venue in Miami’s Wynwood
Brazilian esports organization Furia has expanded its presence in the United States by launching a new venue in Miami’s trendy and eclectic Wynwood neighborhood. The 5,200-square-foot venue, defined by co-founder André Akkari as the “Furia Experience,” features a LAN house for multiplayer gaming, a clothing shop and a stage for esports fans to watch Furia games/matches live. With this expansion, Furia looks to bring the unique brand of competitive gaming entertainment to the U.S. market and grow the community of passionate gamers.
New Year, new things to do at The Gardens
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Saturdays – January 7, March 25, April 8 | 3:00 p.m. | www.pinecrestgardens.org/puppet. Join us for a three-act show featuring different puppet show genres including the presentation of the enchanted horse story extracted from the work of the 1001 nights fairy tale, performed through music and puppet animation. The show’s characters will spark imagination and curiosity about the characters live. Pick from one of three Saturday matinee shows.
Club Studio, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Luli Fama join Miami Worldcenter
This slideshow requires JavaScript. An enticing collection of shops and dining spots in Miami continues to take shape with three new national retail and restaurant tenants coming to Miami Worldcenter, the $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development transforming the heart of Downtown Miami. The development’s ownership has completed leases with a...
Miami Jewish Film Festival 2023
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Antisemitism has always been front and center for Jewish people, but rarely has it felt so present as it has recently. As Jason Zinoman brilliantly wrote in the New York Times, “Antisemitism has such a long, violent history that it seems absurd to claim it is getting worse. Compared with when?” Between Elon Musk, Ye, Kyrie Irving and daily social media, Jewish people may not control show business, but they cannot escape it either.
Paramount Miami lights skyline during celebration of Hanukkah
In celebration of Hanukkah this year, Paramount Miami set new global records with the “World’s Tallest Electronic Menorah,” “World’s Tallest Spinning Digital Dreidels,” and “World’s Largest LED Array of Six-Pointed Jewish Stars.” All record-setting feats lit the skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami. Throughout the eight-nights of the Jewish Festival of Lights, Paramount was illuminated from 5 to 7 a.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to midnight every half hour in honor of the holiday.
Miami-Dade Foster Grandparent Program celebrates half century
During December, Miami Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) commemorated 50 years of the Foster Grandparent Program and the many dedicated foster grandparents who have volunteered decades of service to the community. The program provides grants to organizations that engage residents ages 55 and older in volunteer...
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
Positive people in Pinecrest : Tong Jing
Senior Tong Jing is Miami Palmetto High School’s Silver Knight nominee for Math. In middle school he saw friends struggling with math classes that he breezed through. He founded Southwood Middle School’s Math Club and offered free math tutoring along with other math scholars. “I’ve always like helping...
County expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). In an effort to help more working individuals and families deal with rent increases and remain in their homes, Miami-Dade County has expanded its successful Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to include residents earning up to 140 percent of the area median income (AMI). A single person earning less than $95,620, couples making less than $109,200, families of three earning less than $122,920, and families of four earning less than $136,500 can now qualify for rental assistance.
