ormondbeachobserver.com
Reflecting on 2022: What will you remember most?
It's that time of year again, where we reflect on what 2022 has brought. Here at the Observer, it's been a year of change. We transitioned our pages to a broadsheet size. We celebrated our 10th anniversary here in Ormond Beach. We saw a couple familiar faces in the office say their goodbyes, and in turn, welcomed new ones onboard.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire was held Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 12-13 in Tavares. Hosted by The Education Foundation of Lake County, the Faire featured medieval-themed entertainment, food, drinks, interactive games, and fun. Guests were invited to participate by dressing up and shopping for goods from more than 50 artisans working in mediums such as sculpting, candle-making, jewelry, pottery, leather work, garb and more. Every dollar raised from the event goes to teachers and students in Lake County Public Schools.
palmcoastobserver.com
Standing O: Principal Jessica DeFord looks out for her school
For Jessica DeFord, principal of Belle Terre Elementary School, her job has one main focus: looking out for the students, teachers and staff at Belle Terre. “This is my dream school,” she said. “I love the teachers and the students here, and the staff.”. It is easy to...
Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This dog may look festive and cheery, but officials at Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach think he’s probably a bit stressed since apparently getting lost. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. HHS workers believe the stray dog, outfitted in a green...
WESH
Families celebrate New Year's Eve in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — When you think of New Year's celebrations, Daytona Beach is probably not high on your radar, but up to 10,000 revelers are expected to turn up on Main Street. Main Street in Daytona Beach is normally known for its week-long celebration. On Saturday, Main Street...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Meet Kelsi Quicksall-Jones, Beachside Elementary's Teacher of the Year
Kelsi Quicksall-Jones aims to make all of her students embrace the concept presented by Pablo Picasso: Every child is an artist. His quote hangs in her classroom, and at the start of every class, she greets her students by saying, "Hello, my most amazing artists." And at the end of each class, the students say their art "mantra," borrowed from fellow art educator Sarah Krajewski: "I am positive. I am creative. I am mindful. I am amazing. I am an artist.”
fox35orlando.com
Florida community comes together to bring home historic World War II tugboat
A World War II tugboat will soon be on display in Volusia County following a massive effort to get it home. The boat is now in Astor, Florida after traveling 4,900 miles from Stockholm, Sweden.
click orlando
👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Meet Matt Coleman, Pathways Elementary's Teacher of the Year
Matt Coleman believes learning should be fun, and he strives to make it so. He loves teaching at the elementary school level and said he will never work in another setting. The students are excitable, interested and always ready to have a laugh, and as their teacher, he gets to encourage that while learning different subject areas. He tries to make his lessons as interesting and humorous as possible to keep their attention and desire to learn.
1 dog dies, 1 cat survives after Altamonte Springs house fire
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Altamonte Springs Friday morning. According to a social media post, emergency crews arrived at the scene on Bishop Drive and saw visible smoke and flames. Read: Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?...
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
flaglernewsweekly.com
NYE: No Fireworks in European Village? Check Out What IS Happening
PALM COAST, Fla. (Dec. 31, 2022) While crowds won’t be treated to fireworks over European Village at midnight tonight, as is tradition for hundreds of Palm Coast residents, the Village will have other fun activities going on according to the businesses ready to welcome revelers. Make Memories:. What Some...
ormondbeachobserver.com
A Year in Review: The best Cops Corners of 2022
Information. Police were dispatched to the home of an 81-year-old Ormond Beach man after a burglary alarm went off, and the culprit turned out to be of the four-legged kind. According to the incident report, the man told police that he had heard a loud noise before the alarm went off, and police saw that the glass door leading to a back room had been knocked down. Suspecting the home had been burglarized, the reporting officer called for a second unit to assist. The residence was cleared, and police noted the damage was only present in the back room of the home, with paintings and paint brushes scattered on the floor along with the broken glass.
WESH
Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
momcollective.com
Top 10 Books of 2022
I joined the Orlando Mom Collective team in July when my family and I sold our Michigan home and moved to Central Florida. I stepped into the role of Executive Assistant and took over our Book Club. It has been a true honor to read along side of all our book club moms in the last 5 months! We’d love to have you join us in 2023!
Palm Coast bartender who jumped over bar, rescued woman being held at gunpoint gets Lifesaving Award
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Coast bartender is being hailed as a lifesaver for what he did while working Nov. 20. While tending bar that night, David Ghiloni and other patrons in the bar sprung to action when they saw a man holding a gun to a woman's head.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified
DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
fox35orlando.com
'I was protecting her': Florida bartender didn't know guy had gun, until he tackled him
A Florida bartender who hopped over a bar to tackle a man moments after he allegedly put a woman into a headlock and pointed a gun at her said he had no idea the suspect was armed. "In the video, everything looks so slow but in the moment every thing’s...
Officials: Florida man arrested for allegedly driving drunk; nearly 4 times over legal limit
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk on Dec. 22 nearly four times over the legal limit, officials say. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post said a concerned citizen had called 911 to report a reckless driver near SR 100 W and County Road on the Thursday before Christmas. The man’s breath alcohol level was .301 when he arrived at the jail. FCSO said that is nearly four times the legal limit.
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
