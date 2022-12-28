Sal Licata rips 'insane' Mets fans who think team made mistake with Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa’s $315 million contract offer from the Mets is still in limbo as concerns over the star shortstop’s medicals are sorted out, but Sal Licata wants to make one thing known.

This current uncertainty is in no way an excuse to rip the Mets, even if some already have started doing just that.

“Mets fans are insane. There’s no negative to be found with this,” Sal said. “There’s not even a mistake. I saw someone refer to it as Steve Cohen made a mistake. No he didn’t!

“He wanted the player, they came to an agreement, the Mets did the medical work, and they had some concerns.”

The Giants’ contract with Correa fell apart for the same reason, as concerns linger over a leg surgery Correa had before he started his big league career. Correa is reportedly not willing to cut back on the deal the two sides agreed upon, but still wants to sign with the Mets. The Mets could want a shorter deal given their concerns regarding the longevity of Correa’s health, and none of that should be a target of criticism. The Mets are doing just what they should be in such a situation.

“There’s no mistake to be found here,” Sal said. “The mistake would be to give the guy 15 years even though you knew he had a potential issue down the road. They’re not doing that.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

