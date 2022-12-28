ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Sal Licata rips 'insane' Mets fans who think team made mistake with Carlos Correa

By Ryan Chichester, Sal Licata
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bhy8K_0jwgTDbS00

Carlos Correa’s $315 million contract offer from the Mets is still in limbo as concerns over the star shortstop’s medicals are sorted out, but Sal Licata wants to make one thing known.

This current uncertainty is in no way an excuse to rip the Mets, even if some already have started doing just that.

“Mets fans are insane. There’s no negative to be found with this,” Sal said. “There’s not even a mistake. I saw someone refer to it as Steve Cohen made a mistake. No he didn’t!

“He wanted the player, they came to an agreement, the Mets did the medical work, and they had some concerns.”

The Giants’ contract with Correa fell apart for the same reason, as concerns linger over a leg surgery Correa had before he started his big league career. Correa is reportedly not willing to cut back on the deal the two sides agreed upon, but still wants to sign with the Mets. The Mets could want a shorter deal given their concerns regarding the longevity of Correa’s health, and none of that should be a target of criticism. The Mets are doing just what they should be in such a situation.

“There’s no mistake to be found here,” Sal said. “The mistake would be to give the guy 15 years even though you knew he had a potential issue down the road. They’re not doing that.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

What Keith Hernandez thinks about the Mets’ ‘astounding’ offseason

As he recovers from September shoulder surgery that ended his season in the SNY booth prematurely, Keith Hernandez has soaked in one big move after another by the Mets this winter. Steve Cohen’s spending spree has yielded Carlos Correa (tentatively, pending finalization of his contract because of physical concerns), Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and David Robertson, among others, while keeping Brandon Nimmo and Adam Ottavino. All told, the Mets’ payroll could approach or surpass $400 million for next season. Post Sports+ this week caught up with the former Mets first baseman to get his perspective on where the Mets are...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
New York Post

‘Steve Cohen Tax’ could sway Yankees away from signing a left-fielder

The Yankees had a very productive winter — keeping Anthony Rizzo and especially Aaron Judge, and adding Carlos Rodon. But they may pass on remaining left-field free agents Jurickson Profar, David Peralta and Corey Dickerson. They want to stay below the $293M “Steve Cohen tax” threshold (they are at $290M), and aren’t opposed to giving Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial a shot.  The Yankees were interested in Andrew Benintendi but just for four years. They liked Michael Conforto, but not at the $36M deal and two years with a player option he got with the Giants. Interesting that the Giants pivoted...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams

Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season

A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Invite Ex-Rangers Left Fielder to Spring Training

The Yankees have added another left-handed bat to compete for playing time in the outfield this spring. Former Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun has agreed to a non-roster contract with New York, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, a chance for Calhoun to make an impression and turn his career around.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?

The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
BOSTON, MA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy