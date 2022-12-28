ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

newjerseylocalnews.com

In Accordance With New Regulations, Health Insurance Policies in the State of New Jersey Must Include Coverage for Abortion Services for Both Individuals and Small Businesses.

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance stated on Friday, December 31 that effective January 1, 2019, all individual and small group health plans in the state must provide coverage for abortion services. According to a statement from state officials, the new regulations will go into force for major...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday

New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces abortion coverage requirements for 2023 plan year

NEW JERSEY – Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Friday announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on Jan. 1, 2023.
The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
ValueWalk

Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey

Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s minimum wage is going up Sunday

New Jersey’s minimum wage workers are about to get another pay raise. They’ll start making $14.13 an hour on Sunday, up $1.13. It is the latest increase required under 2019 legislation raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024 for most employees.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.

