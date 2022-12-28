Read full article on original website
newjerseylocalnews.com
In Accordance With New Regulations, Health Insurance Policies in the State of New Jersey Must Include Coverage for Abortion Services for Both Individuals and Small Businesses.
The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance stated on Friday, December 31 that effective January 1, 2019, all individual and small group health plans in the state must provide coverage for abortion services. According to a statement from state officials, the new regulations will go into force for major...
Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday
New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023
A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces abortion coverage requirements for 2023 plan year
NEW JERSEY – Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Friday announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on Jan. 1, 2023.
NJDOH Investigates Cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease Near Border of Passaic & Bergen Counties
A cluster of Legionnaire's disease was confirmed near the Passaic and Bergen county bordersPhoto byNational Cancer InstituteonUnsplash. A cluster of Legionnaires disease cases in residents across Passaic and Bergen has led the NJ Department of Health to investigate.
2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Recipients in New Jersey Will Continue to Receive Increased Benefits in January.
According to a statement released by the state of New Jersey’s Department of Human Services, all SNAP beneficiaries in the state will receive increased payments in the month of January. A minimum of $95 in emergency assistance or the maximum benefit for your household size will be paid to...
ValueWalk
Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey
Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
theobserver.com
Town awards 90-day contract to RWJBH for local ambulance services; Kearny EMS ends at midnight, Jan. 1
The Town of Kearny has a new emergency ambulance service provider, replacing Kearny EMS, which advised the town it was going out of business, effective New Year’s Day, after two decades of local service. The town governing body voted 7-0, on Thursday, Dec. 29, with Mayor Alberto Santos and...
North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
THIS SUNDAY: Tolls On The Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike And Hudson River Crossings Go Up
As reported earlier this year, tolls on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike and all Hudson River crossings will go up on January 1st. For the Parkway and Turnpike, it will be the third straight year of toll increases. Tolls on the Parkway are increasing from the current...
N.J. in top 5 in U.S. for most educated residents. Every state ranked.
New Jersey has some of the most educated people in the country, U.S. Census data shows. The Garden State ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents age 25 or older with a bachelors degree or higher at 43%, according to data from the American Community Survey in 2021.
N.J.’s minimum wage is going up Sunday
New Jersey’s minimum wage workers are about to get another pay raise. They’ll start making $14.13 an hour on Sunday, up $1.13. It is the latest increase required under 2019 legislation raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024 for most employees.
Another NJ school district will revive their indoor masking policy upon return from break
A New Jersey school district plans to return to a universal masking policy when classes resume after winter break in January.
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
A potential outbreak of Legionnaires' Disease is being investigated in several adjacent towns in Bergen and Passaic County, the health department reports.A total of seven cases have been confirmed with one “suspected” case still being investigated, the New Jersey Department of Health said in a Thur…
