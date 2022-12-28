ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia

Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Mike McDaniel needs to be a better coach, not a better friend

Mike McDaniel should be safe after this horrible season that started out so promising but if he wants to be a great coach, he can’t be a good friend. The Miami Dolphins players like Mike McDaniel. They believe in him and he believes in them. But McDaniel is way too nice. He needs to be a football coach because this team is far from disciplined.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Everything the Dolphins need to make the playoffs next week, explained

The Miami Dolphins did themselves no favors in Week 17 following their loss to the New England Patriots. Here’s how they can make the playoffs in the regular-season finale. The Miami Dolphins were in prime playoff position after Week 12, sitting at 8-3 on the season. They had since gone on a four-game losing streak heading into Week 17. The last thing they needed to happen was for them to lose to the rival New England Patriots.
KELOLAND

Lions rout Bears, keep playoff hopes alive

DETROIT (AP) – Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time […]
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

