Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
A fan angle of Ohio State’s missed field goal in the Peach Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in the...
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
J.J. McCarthy’s careless quote shows that Michigan may not have taken TCU all that seriously. As TCU is heading to the national championship game, J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines will be watching it at home from the couch … just like last year…. Michigan...
Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
The Atlanta Falcons proved to Ohio State Buckeyes fans everywhere that you can in fact make a game-winning field goal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hours after Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winner for Ohio State, Younghoe Koo stayed true to propel the Atlanta Falcons to victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Without question,...
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Mike McDaniel should be safe after this horrible season that started out so promising but if he wants to be a great coach, he can’t be a good friend. The Miami Dolphins players like Mike McDaniel. They believe in him and he believes in them. But McDaniel is way too nice. He needs to be a football coach because this team is far from disciplined.
Ohio State superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. No matter how he performs in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has done enough in his Buckeyes career to be an unquestioned top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers control their own destiny. Unfortunately, that’s proven tougher than expected. No team really deserves to win the NFC South. All four teams are under the .500 mark, and were all defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers. If that’s not a sign, nothing is. Still, because...
The Miami Dolphins did themselves no favors in Week 17 following their loss to the New England Patriots. Here’s how they can make the playoffs in the regular-season finale. The Miami Dolphins were in prime playoff position after Week 12, sitting at 8-3 on the season. They had since gone on a four-game losing streak heading into Week 17. The last thing they needed to happen was for them to lose to the rival New England Patriots.
Stetson Bennett IV was beside himself after his Georgia Bulldogs beat the Ohio State Buckeyes. While Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has a proclivity for playing his best football when the stakes are at their highest, he simply could not believe the Dawgs pulled off such a historic comeback over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl.
DETROIT (AP) – Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time […]
Somewhere in football heaven, Buddy Ryan, Jim Johnson, and Bud Carson are probably hanging out together. They’re ticked off by what they’ve seen from the 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles these past two weeks, but they’re smiling because of what they saw from the defense. With seven sacks today,...
Iowa All-American Jack Campbell played in the Music City Bowl without knowng his grandfather tragically died in a pedestrian accident the night before. Jack Campbell led the Iowa defense in a dominant showing against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. He led all players with 10 tackles, notching two tackles for loss including a sack.
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
