Pothole patching on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-Move Kentucky will be patching potholes on Interstate 265 on Thursday, according to a release. I-Move Kentucky said the project will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with rolling lane closures on the Gene Snyder Freeway between Shelbyville Road and Old Henry Road. The work...
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS accepting applications
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS is accepting applications. The recruiting academy starts in July. Applications are being accepted through the end of February. The department operates from 11 stations in the metro. Starting salary is almost $40,000, increasing to $46,000 after drill school. There’s also a...
Kentucky State Police investigates missing person and murder in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County, according to a release. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56, of Elizabethtown was missing and he was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County.
Jeffersontown Police hold a ground-breaking ceremony for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday for the new Jeffersontown Police Headquarters. According to a release, the new headquarters will be located on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown City Hall. The new facility will go up on open land next to the current police headquarters. The...
Lexington murder suspect already in jail in connection with another murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect has been charged in connection with a Lexington murder case from 2021. Police say 25-year-old Deonte Carter is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 21-year-old Devon Sandusky. According to police, the shooting happened on December 17, 2021, in the 800 block...
Man arrested in connection to deadly Oldham County hit-and run on Christmas Day
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County. Gerald Rath, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid causing death or serious physical injury and tampering with physical evidence.
