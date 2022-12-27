ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Pothole patching on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-Move Kentucky will be patching potholes on Interstate 265 on Thursday, according to a release. I-Move Kentucky said the project will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with rolling lane closures on the Gene Snyder Freeway between Shelbyville Road and Old Henry Road. The work...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS accepting applications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS is accepting applications. The recruiting academy starts in July. Applications are being accepted through the end of February. The department operates from 11 stations in the metro. Starting salary is almost $40,000, increasing to $46,000 after drill school. There’s also a...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police investigates missing person and murder in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County, according to a release. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56, of Elizabethtown was missing and he was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy