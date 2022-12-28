ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Sweet Magnolia
3d ago

They did all that to steal & can't even cash the tickets in if they won bc the tickets can be traced; & they've been flagged as stolen🤦

Related
WALB 10

Man charged in Albany business burglaries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to two burglaries at two Albany businesses, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Bradley Lamar Jordan was charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, along with several traffic offenses. The arrest stems from a chainsaw being...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge

Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

GSP: Man arrested for speeding, stolen gun in Lee County

A man is behind bars after speeding in Lee County Friday morning. On December 30, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper on regular patrol traveling north on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road in Lee County, observed a black 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling south on GA 3 near Mayhaw Road that appeared to be exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 MPH.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police report shooting at 2415 West Apartments

ALBANY — Albany police said an Albany man was injured after he and a suspect exchanged gunfire at the 2415 West Apartment complex Thursday afternoon. According to an Albany Police Department news release, APD officers responded to 2415 Dawson Road after receiving a report of a shooting incident around 1:30 p.m. A male victim told officers that several males drove up to his apartment in a white vehicle.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Two arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Albany

Two people are behind bars after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Albany. On December 28, Albany police responded to the 700 block of West Residence Avenue in reference to suspicious activity. A concerned citizen reported an abandoned vehicle located in the alley and that there were people going back...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police seek alleged burglar

The Albany Police Department needs help to locate a wanted man. The Criminal Investigations Bureau says that 55-year-old James Aaron Davis is wanted for burglary in the first degree. Davis stands five feet tall and weighs approximately 188 pounds. Police say his last known address is the 1700 block of...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany apartment shooting leaves 1 injured

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police have released more information after a person was injured in a Thursday shooting. The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road around 1:30 p.m. The victim told police that after a masked man came to his door asking...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect. Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to a burglary at College Corner Convenience Store on Gillionville Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect took lottery tickets and run away, according to the police...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding shoplifter

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifter. It happened at Publix in Lee County on Dec. 14. Law enforcement said hundreds of dollars worth of food was taken from the supermarket. If you have any information, call the Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for Dec. 15-21 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns

In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA

