Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System welcomes its first baby of 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a boy!. On Sunday, UMC Health System announced the birth of its first baby of 2023. Melanie Garza and Austin Davis welcomed their son, Declan, into the world Sunday morning at UMC Children’s Hospital. Declan was born at 5:24 a.m. and weighed 7...
everythinglubbock.com
Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
everythinglubbock.com
1 injured in shooting early Sunday morning, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that left one person injured early New Year’s Day (Sunday). The incident occurred around 1:55 a.m. in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were called to The Office Grill and Sports Bar for...
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 1-7
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 1st through the 7th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
everythinglubbock.com
1 seriously injured in Ave. Q crash early Sunday, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early New Year’s Day (Sunday). The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Avenue Q. One person was transported to University Medical Center by...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on fatal crash along Ave. Q early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 57-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Two others suffered moderate injuries, and a third individual suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported around 1:16 a.m. in the...
everythinglubbock.com
Why making a donation to Make-A-Wish means the world to some deserving kids
LUBBOCK, Texas — Every Wednesday on KAMC News we introduce you to kids who are finding out their wishes are coming true. Now is a great time for you to be a part of these stories. When you are thinking about your end of the year giving, the Make-A-Wish...
everythinglubbock.com
Pet adoptions slow down over the holidays at LAS
LUBBOCK, Texas – A lot of pets over at the Lubbock Animal Shelter (LAS) are looking for a forever home for the holidays. The City of Lubbock’s animal services director, Steven Greene, said the week between Christmas and New Year’s is always one of the slowest times for pet adoption.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Cool with lighter winds. High of 57°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Winds increase overnight, with chilly morning lows. Low of 39°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mild and windy. High of 68°. Winds...
everythinglubbock.com
Moderate injuries reported in South Loop 289 rollover crash Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a rollover crash in South Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Loop 289 and Fremont Avenue (between University Avenue and Indiana Avenue). The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com two people suffered moderate...
Comments / 0