CNET
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive
Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
Five days until millions of Americans will receive new boosted $914 direct payment – see who’s eligible for the increase
IN just five days, millions of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients are set to score boosted payments of $914. The hike is due to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) and SSI claimants should see $914 payments on December 30. This means that each SSI claimant will see their monthly payment boosted...
More Americans with employer-sponsored insurance can't afford healthcare
Most working-age Americans get health insurance through their employer, but even they are finding it tougher to afford medical care these days, a new study shows.
Big welfare handouts mean folks who stay home are living high on the hog off your tax dollars
Professor Casey Mulligan of the University of Chicago and I found that unemployment benefits can reach unexpected high levels in many states.
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas is three days away, and SNAP recipients are getting some good news before the big day. The federal government has approved sending out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should […]
Only 48hrs until millions of Americans get winter direct payment worth up to $4,194 – see if you’re eligible for cash
MILLIONS of struggling seniors will receive a direct payment worth up to $4,194 in just 48 hours. Social Security benefits will head to retirees on December 28. Payments will be sent to Americans that were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. Social Security benefits were also sent...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions in just one day
There is only one day left before millions of Social Security beneficiaries receive a direct payment worth an average of $1,681.
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
CNET
Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It
Social Security beneficiaries should keep their eye out for a certain letter coming in the mail this month. The Social Security Administration is sending out letters throughout December with information on beneficiaries' cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw out the letter and don't lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.
Four freebies and discounts SSI and SSDI claimants can get in January – see if you can claim $1,000s in extra help
ADDITIONAL benefits that recipients of Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Income can start receiving next year have been revealed. Cash isn't the only benefit that SSI or SSDI can receive - they can also score freebies or discounts like dental care products, some pain relievers, and first-aid goods.
SNAP Benefits: How Is Eligibility Determined?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as the Food Stamp Program, provides food-purchasing assistance to eligible families. Most families who meet the program's income...
Federal cost-of-living adjustment to decrease SNAP, other DCFS benefits in 2023
Some throughout Louisiana who receive food stamps and other federal aid will see decreased benefits in the new year due to a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits.
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance December Payment: When to Expect Your Check
The Social Security Administration is disbursing the second of four Social Security Disability Insurance payments for December this week. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. If you're expecting a payment, it's helpful to know exactly when it should arrive.
Social Security update: Direct increased SSI payment worth $914 to arrive in just 8 days
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income only have to wait eight more days before receiving the second of two payments for December.
CNET
401(k) and IRA Accounts: New Rules Are Coming for Your Retirement Plans. Here's What to Know
New regulations are coming to your retirement plans. Thanks to a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that the Senate and House approved just before Christmas, your retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations. Following the original SECURE (Setting Every...
CNBC
Some Medicare costs are heading higher in 2023, while others are going down. Here's what you need to know
Among the Medicare costs going up are deductibles and copays for Part A, which provides hospital coverage. The standard premium and deductible for Part B (outpatient care) are lower next year, as are average premiums for Advantage Plans and Part D prescription drug coverage. There also will be a monthly...
How much mortgage interest can you deduct on your taxes?
Everyone wants to save on taxes, and one of the best ways is to maximize every possible deduction. The mortgage interest deduction used to be a mainstay for consumers, but the past few years have changed that. Some homeowners may be better off not claiming that deduction. You can determine...
Social Security update: Largest benefit boost in more than 40 years to take effect in just days
The highest boost to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits will be enacted by the end of December.
The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off
When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
Increased Benefits for Unemployment, Disability & More in 2023
NJ Labor Department Announces Raised Unemployment Benefits & More for 2023Photo byMorristown Minute. On January 1, the maximum benefit amount for unemployment, disability, family leave, and workers’ comp will rise an additional $30+.
CBS News
