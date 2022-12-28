ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive

Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas is three days away, and SNAP recipients are getting some good news before the big day. The federal government has approved sending out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should […]
Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

Social Security beneficiaries should keep their eye out for a certain letter coming in the mail this month. The Social Security Administration is sending out letters throughout December with information on beneficiaries' cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw out the letter and don't lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.
Social Security Disability Insurance December Payment: When to Expect Your Check

The Social Security Administration is disbursing the second of four Social Security Disability Insurance payments for December this week. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. If you're expecting a payment, it's helpful to know exactly when it should arrive.
How much mortgage interest can you deduct on your taxes?

Everyone wants to save on taxes, and one of the best ways is to maximize every possible deduction. The mortgage interest deduction used to be a mainstay for consumers, but the past few years have changed that. Some homeowners may be better off not claiming that deduction. You can determine...
The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off

When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
