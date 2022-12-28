ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts place Isaiah Rodgers on injured reserve

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on injured reserve Wednesday.

Rodgers started the last nine games for the Colts before sustaining a knee injury in Monday’s 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rodgers, who turns 25 on Jan. 7, has recorded 34 tackles, four fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 15 games (nine starts) this season. He also has averaged 25.1 yards per kickoff return.

He has totaled 90 tackles, 10 passes defensed and three interceptions in 45 games (10 starts) since being selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Also on Wednesday, the Colts promoted cornerback Darrell Baker from the practice squad to the active roster. They also signed cornerback David Vereen to the practice squad.

–Field Level Media

