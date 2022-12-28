ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Swimmer Katie Ledecky is AP Female Athlete of Year

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065Qwg_0jwgRPjg00

American swimmer Katie Ledecky was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the second time on Wednesday.

Ledecky, who also won the honor in 2017, edged U.S. track star Sydney McLaughlin in the voting by a 40-member media panel.

They finished tied in total points, but Ledecky got the nod with 10 first-place votes to nine for McLaughlin.

WNBA star A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces finished third.

“I know so many great athletes have won this honor,” Ledecky said. “I’m really happy — happy with how my year went, and also excited about the future.”

Ledecky, 25, set two world records in 2022 and collected three freestyle gold medals at the world championships in Budapest.

Since winning gold in the 800-meter freestyle in the 2012 London Olympics at age 15, Ledecky has raised her totals to 10 medals in the Summer Games (seven gold, three silver) and 22 in the worlds (19 gold, three silver).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 12

TALON0610
4d ago

Congratulations, they voted for a Woman, a real biological woman!! Maybe there is hope

Reply(2)
15
I
3d ago

Great to see a female swimmer win awards in a female swimmer sport…………. Hopefully we’ve heard the last of Leo

Reply
6
Related
NBC Sports

The biggest questions in Olympic sports for 2023

Burning questions in Olympic sports for 2023, when athletes start qualifying for the 2024 Paris Games …. competed strictly in NCAA gymnastics since winning the Tokyo Olympic all-around, but she announced last month that this sophomore season will be her last for the Auburn Tigers. Lee plans to return to elite, Olympic-level gymnastics after this winter. She hasn’t announced her comeback meet, but she has plenty of time ahead of the most significant domestic competitions in August.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces Rizin signing, plans to compete in 2023

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao appeared on Saturday’s Rizin FF 40 broadcast and announced his intention to compete for the promotion in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an in-ring appearance. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy