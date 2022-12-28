Swimmer Katie Ledecky is AP Female Athlete of Year

American swimmer Katie Ledecky was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the second time on Wednesday.

Ledecky, who also won the honor in 2017, edged U.S. track star Sydney McLaughlin in the voting by a 40-member media panel.

They finished tied in total points, but Ledecky got the nod with 10 first-place votes to nine for McLaughlin.

WNBA star A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces finished third.

“I know so many great athletes have won this honor,” Ledecky said. “I’m really happy — happy with how my year went, and also excited about the future.”

Ledecky, 25, set two world records in 2022 and collected three freestyle gold medals at the world championships in Budapest.

Since winning gold in the 800-meter freestyle in the 2012 London Olympics at age 15, Ledecky has raised her totals to 10 medals in the Summer Games (seven gold, three silver) and 22 in the worlds (19 gold, three silver).

–Field Level Media

