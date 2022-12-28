Read full article on original website
4 Best Areas of Q4 Up At Least 20% & Their Top ETFs
The fourth quarter of 2022 is just about to wrap up. The broader market has posted mixed performance during this time frame mainly due to moderately-high inflation, a super-hawkish Fed and the resultant rising rate worries. Central banks around the world have been on this path in recent days to tame inflation.
Down 72% and 83%, Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2023?
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) help businesses save money on customer service costs. This video will answer whether UiPath or Twilio stock is the better one to buy in 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30,...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
This High-Opportunity Stock Was Sold Off in 2022, Despite Improved Business
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC), a $22 billion asset bank based in Boston, continues to be one of my favorite mid-cap stocks with excellent fundamentals. The stock is down more than 18% this year, with the banking sector struggling in general. But that's actually slightly better than the broader market and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Bank stocks may continue to struggle in the near term for a couple of reasons: First, interest rates are still rising, and second, the market is factoring in a potential recession next year.
3 Food Stocks Bargain Hunters Wouldn't Want to Miss Buying Now
The current market volatility has caused bargain hunters to look for safe spots with the potential to generate great returns. Come 2023 and the increased inflationary landscape, food stocks with efficient pricing and saving strategies will likely do well. As we are about to wrap up 2022, we have pointed out a few food stocks that look well placed for the new year, thanks to favorable demand and solid pricing strategies.
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Is Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Well, Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. FIEUX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager.
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $28.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 14.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.49% in the "Real Estate" category.
ICE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.28, changing hands as high as $104.62 per share. Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Brokers Suggest Investing in Palo Alto (PANW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Ask the Rational Investor: Analyzing the value of predictable railroads
An investment philosophy is an important and often overlooked part of any portfolio. Our firm focuses on investing in large, predictable and highly profitable businesses that have a track record of allocating capital toward dividends, share repurchases and internal investment. An investment philosophy is an important and often overlooked part of any portfolio....
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXO
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 332,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of FTXO were up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Bank...
CD Rates Today: December 30, 2022—CDs Pay More Than 4%
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.16% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Plus, the average CD yields are climbing. Check out the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for...
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
As the calendar flips to 2023, a few stocks are reaching screaming-buy territory. While I'm a long-term investor, I still pay attention to short-term movements to pounce on fantastic buying opportunities. I can increase my long-term return percentage by grabbing stocks on sale. Two stocks that can help me accomplish...
FRSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Freshworks Inc (Symbol: FRSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.84, changing hands as high as $14.89 per share. Freshworks Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
