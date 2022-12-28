Motorcyclist killed in crash was fugitive who had escaped prison, Georgia troopers say

An escaped inmate died in a motorcycle crash after leading cops on a high-speed chase, Georgia troopers said.

The chase unfolded just before 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, when a trooper tried to stop a Kawasaki bike for speeding on State Route 25 in Chatham County, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The motorcyclist, identified as Steven Wilson, 48, was wanted on multiple warrants in Georgia and had escaped from federal prison, state troopers said. He was also being sought by U.S. Marshals.

Wilson sped away from police and began weaving through traffic before he struck the back of a Kia Spectra that had slowed in front of him, according to authorities. He was thrown from the bike, which came to rest in the road’s left lane.

Wilson died at the scene, police said. The driver of the Kia was not hurt.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Chatham County is home to Savannah, a city about 260 miles southeast of Atlanta.

