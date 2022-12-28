Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
Twin Tiers Year in Review: 2022’s biggest stories
(WETM) – Just as we thought we were coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 quickly ushered in more drama, controversy, and near-constant memories of the way things once were. The news didn’t slow down at all. To revisit some of the most important events of this year, here are the top stories from the […]
NewsChannel 36
Corning Farmers Market Announces Winter Hours
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The vendors of the Corning Farmers Market have moved indoors for the winter season. Shoppers can find the market on Thursdays from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Marconi Lodge on West Pulteney Street in Corning. This season marks the second year that the Winter Market is in the Marconi Lodge, offering customers easy and convenient parking to access the market.
Protest planned outside Vestal IHOP
A former general manager is organizing a protest against the owners of the IHOP on the Vestal Parkway, alleging a staffing model that threatened health and safety.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a class...
WETM
The reason why we have Above-Average Temperatures
ELMIRA, NY. (WETM)- With temperatures reaching the high 40’s and close to 60 degrees, this is above average for the end of December and beginning of January. The average high temperature is 35 degrees for the high and 20 degrees for the low. Here are a few reasons why temperatures are so warm:
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?
A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
NewsChannel 36
Police investigating gunshots overnight in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police are investigating reported gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Friday morning in the City of Ithaca. Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Chestnut St. They say three suspects allegedly fired shots at apartment buildings located there. Investigators say an alleged victim of the shooters jumped out of a second-story apartment window and fled the scene.
Want a Recession Proof Job With Good Pay? Broome County Is Hiring
If you’ve been considering a career that is not only recession-proof but also pays well and would allow you to serve your community, Broome County is hiring. Broome County is accepting applications for its Emergency Services Dispatcher I exam however, individuals only have until the end of the day today, December 30 to file an application for the exam.
owegopennysaver.com
Local man set to compete on CBS show ‘Tough as Nails’
Jake Cope prides himself on diligence and a never-quit frame of mind. Those attributes are required in his line of work as a pipeline laborer. The Little Meadows native said it takes tremendous sacrifice to make it in his field. Long, demanding hours with very few days off is common. So too is out-of-state travel, as laborers go weeks — sometimes months — without seeing family.
cortlandvoice.com
County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes
The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
wxhc.com
Helicopter Responds to Serious Crash on Route 281 in Homer
Around 10:30 last night, December 28th, a serious vehicle crash occurred near Route 281 and the I81 Connector just outside the Village of Homer. Emergency responders reported there were four patients, two were unconscious, a helicopter was immediately called as the patients were listed as critical as first responders arrived on scene.
Champions crowned at Josh Palmer Fund Tournament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five tournament champions were crowned at the Josh Palmer Fund Tournament on Friday. The finals were held on Friday for the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic at Elmira High School. Three local teams were in action in the finals. The North Penn/Mansfield boys won a Regional Division 1 title against […]
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
Chemung County Legislature unable to receive pay raise before new year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In a special meeting on Thursday, The Chemung County Legislature gathered in Elmira to overturn a veto set in place by County Executive Chris Moss, and give eight legislatures a 4% salary increase for 2023, but was it legal? The veto comes after a 0% increase in wages was suggested by […]
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham
Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
cortlandvoice.com
County man charged with DWI following accident
A Cortland County man was arrested late Monday evening following an accident that resulted in property damage, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that county sheriff’s officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer.
Winter Roars Into Binghamton Region with Snow, Rain and Wind
The first full day of winter brought a mixed bag of precipitation to the Twin Tiers with periods of heavy snow followed by wind-driven rain. The National Weather Service office at the Greater Binghamton Airport issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory was posted for late...
