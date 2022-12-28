ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD announces $50,000 reward in investigation over deadly street takeover

By Nathan Solis
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday released video from the scene and announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a driver who killed a 24-year-old woman during an illegal street takeover on Christmas Day.

Elyzza Guajaca was watching the street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in Hyde Park around 9 a.m. with a group of about a hundred people, according to police. Three drivers were performing illegal car stunts when the driver of a black Chevy Camaro lost control and veered into a group of spectators standing on the street corner.

The driver abandoned the car and ran from the scene, police said. Video released by the LAPD showed several people hurt after the collision and one person who is believed to be the driver.

Det. Ryan Moreno of the LAPD's South Traffic Division urged witnesses to come forward with any information about the crash that killed Guajaca and injured several others. It's unclear how badly the other victims were hurt.

There is also video of a person who was attacked at the scene and appeared to be unconscious on the ground. Police are searching for the drivers of two vehicles who were driving recklessly in the intersection. The vehicles were described as a white Infiniti and a gray Infiniti.

Moreno expressed the frustration of police in getting people to come forward with information.

“People are getting run over, hit, people are getting attacked, assaulted. We’re waiting, like, ‘Where’s the police report?’ and they never come forward,” Moreno said during a Wednesday news conference. “It’s kind of sick in a way. ... It’s kind of like a code I guess they go by, where somebody would get beaten nearly to death and they don’t come forward."

Detectives identified six or seven spectators through video who they believe were critically injured in the crash. Video from the scene showed two people thrown to the ground and a person pinned between the Camaro and a pole or other object.

Guajaca was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries, according to police.

Her brother, Louie Guajaca, said she was "an aunty to my beautiful girls who loved her so much" and "the rock to our family."

He called her "a good, goofy, funny, outgoing person" in a GoFundMe campaign set up to raise money for her funeral expenses.

Police released video and images of the person they believe is the suspect. Police also announced a reward for anyone with information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deadly crash.

Anyone with information can call (323) 421-2500. Anonymous tips can also be made through lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 9

Michael Francis
4d ago

This street takeover wouldn't be happening if the spectators get cited along with the drivers.

Reply
5
 

