Around Town checks out the ‘Art of the Miniature Exhibition’

Situated along Chicago’s Gold Coast within a spectacular icon of the city’s architectural history is an apartment home with an interesting history all its own. Designed in 1929 by architect Philip Maher, the son and business partner of famed Prairie School architect George Maher, the bold Art Deco building stands on land acquired by developer Louis Sudler, who struck an interesting arrangement with the previous landowners. The deal involved the trading of their house and property for an apartment, designed to their liking, in the planned building. That very apartment, with its unique and gracious full-floor layout, recently came into the care and creativity of designer Jessica Lagrange and her partner, Steve, who now call it home.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO