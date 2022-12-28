Read full article on original website
PAMELA GALE SAMPSON
Pamela Gale Sampson, 66, of Lynchburg, passed away Dec. 28, 2022. Pam was born in Thierville, France, on Aug. 2, 1956, the daughter of Virgil and Dorothy (Bourbon) Sampson. Pam grew up in Success, Mo., spending many years in Turley, enjoying the farm and family where she enjoyed being outside in her VW pushing and popping the clutch to get it started. Riding her Honda motorcycle to work, she loved to ride.
ALICE F. LYNCH
Alice F. Lynch was born May 10, 1934, at Bucyrus, Mo., to Charles and Helen (Baker) Greeney. She passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Houston House in Houston, Mo., at the age of 88. She attended Houston High School and graduated with the class of 1952. Alice was united...
Thieves strike roof construction site
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Amy Dunkin, 30, of 1435 Thomasville Road, Apt. 4, in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Orscheln Farm and Home on Dec. 15. •Austin R. Warner, 25, of 304 Skyview...
Heavy rain predicted for Texas County, south-central Missouri
The National Weather Service says Texas County and the region can expect heavy rain Monday into the evening. It predicts the heaviest rain will occur south of I-44 in south-central Missouri and flash flooding will be possible. There also is a chance of severe storms. It says there is a...
Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
Area man facing multiple felony charges after Cabool, Houston traffic stops
An area man faces a four felony charges after traffic stops Oct. 18 in Houston and Dec. 7 in Cabool. Harry L. Shaffer, 54, of Pomona, is charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and driving while revoked/suspended from the first incident and possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended from the second. The charges were filed Dec. 23.
Man arrested Saturday night on involuntary manslaughter charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Saturday night on a felony warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Gabriel F. Ruiz, 32, was taken to the Wright County Jail. He also is charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, the patrol said.
County woman busted for having meth in car, authorities say
A Cabool woman faces a felony drug charge after a Cabool Police Department investigation on Dec. 29. Bethany M. Hall, 39, of the 12,000 block of Mills Road in Cabool, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony). According to a Cabool officer’s report, a silver...
