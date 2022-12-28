Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
oaklandside.org
The East Bay’s best new restaurants of 2022
Cafe Ohlone, Good to Eat Dumplings and Korean Superette. Readers voted our way into a three-way tie this year — and while I considered mounting a run-off election, why not honor all the winners?. Cafe Ohlone‘s rebirth on the UC campus is a genuine revelation, Good to Eat Dumplings‘s...
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
oaklandside.org
The East Bay restaurants we’re most excited to visit in 2023
What a world we live in! Cesar, also mourned as the saddest restaurant closure of the year by our readers, is also their most anticipated opening. Cesar’s management has vowed a return, and I know they’ve been hard at work seeking out a new space to reopen. But though Nosh’s inbox has received loads of messages passing on rumors and tips on the beloved tapas bar’s new home, its owners have declined to confirm any details. When we can get them on the record, you’ll be the first to know Cesar’s fate.
Eater
These Were the Most Exciting Bay Area Neighborhoods for Dining in 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
sfstandard.com
Cure Your New Year’s Day Hangover at These Beloved Comfort Food Spots
Happy almost 2023! You’ve probably already set plenty of lofty goals for yourself in the form of healthy resolutions and low-calorie meal plans. But let’s face it, if you are rolling into the new year after a long evening of cocktails and champagne toasts, it’s likely you will wake up with one thing on your mind: Food. Whether you’ve partied a little too hard or are just plain hungry, these local restaurants will be open and ready to revive you with hearty dishes.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area Returns to KQED in January!
Hungry for more Check, Please! Bay Area? Host Leslie Sbrocco returns to KQED in 2023 to chat with a new batch of local guests and to introduce you to your next favorite Bay Area dining destination! In each episode of this James Beard and Emmy Award-winning program, three Bay Area residents recommend their favorite place to eat, and the other two guests visit anonymously to check it out. After trying each other’s picks, they join Sbrocco in studio to discuss, debate, and dish on their dining experiences. At the end of each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips samples a fun, off-the-beaten-path eatery to uncover the area’s most unexpectedly delightful food spots. From plant-based comfort fare in Oakland to island vibes and tropical specialties in Vallejo, shareable Turkish meze in San Francisco to hog heaven in Petaluma, we’ve scoured the Bay for the best bites so you don’t have to!
Silicon Valley
Ex-Drake’s beer whisperers plan Brix Factory Brewing in West Oakland
West Oakland’s about to get a lot hoppier with the imminent arrival of Brix Factory Brewing, run by veterans of San Leandro’s popular craft-maker, Drake’s Brewing. Brix, whose name relates to the Brix measurement scale used in brewing (although “bricks” are also plentiful in this industrial stretch of the city), is scheduled to open in late spring or early summer 2023 at 2431 Peralta St. The partners in the venture are Michael Boals, Drake’s former brewery engineer, and ex-Drake’s brewmaster John Gillooly, a man who’s been described by beer lovers as a “legend” and “industry treasure.” Also involved are Gillooly’s wife Natasha, his daughter Kira and industry vet Eric Ortega.
Eater
Here Are the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Upcoming Restaurants and Bars for 2023
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
travellemming.com
31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)
If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
pethelpful.com
Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
The best hikes and day trips in the Bay Area we covered in 2022
Peaks, basins and ghost towns from a year well-traveled.
Alioto's, Coi and other San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2022
"No segment of the city's restaurant industry has recovered to 2019 sales levels."
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
These are some of the cheapest homes sold in San Francisco in 2022
Not many homes sold for under $1 million, but these did.
