Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
Tesla announces upcoming launch of Model S and Model X in China
Tesla has announced the upcoming launch of Model S and Model X in China – with pricing coming on January 6 and deliveries in the first half of 2023. Model S and Model X haven’t come to China since Tesla shut down production in January 2021 to refresh the models.
Tesla confirms 285,000 people bought Full Self-Driving
Tesla has confirmed that over 285,000 people bought its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package in North America. Not 1 million, but more than a lot of people thought. The Full Self-Driving (FSD) package has evolved over the years with some features coming in and out of the package, but for the most part, it consists of a promise to eventually deliver a fully self-driving system through over-the-air software updates.
Polestar (PSNY) just hit a major electric vehicle delivery goal in the nick of time
Polestar (PSNY) has been executing all year, and according to CEO Thomas Ingenlath, the hard work is paying off – the company just surpassed its electric vehicle delivery goal for 2022. Polestar hits 50,000 electric vehicle delivery goal. If you’re seeing more Polestar EVs on the road, it’s not...
JIDU teases the ROBO-02, its next all-electric, AI-powered robot car
Fresh ahead of first deliveries of its ROBO-01 AI powered electric car later this year, Baidu’s autonomous EV marque JIDU has begun touting its second model – the ROBO-02. The Chinese automaker officially unveiled the new robotic EV sedan at the Guangzhou Auto Show alongside some images you can peruse below. Notice anything missing from the exterior?
Weird Alibaba: Try not to vomit while driving this electric rolly car around
When we find electric vehicles for this weekly column on China’s bottomless pit of a shopping megasite Alibaba, we generally look for something that looks weird, fun or at least remotely useful. This week I’d say we nailed the first two. I’m not quite sure what to call this thing, so I guess I’ll have to go with the name given to it by its creators: the Happy Car.
Heybike unveils 750W folding e-bike made from a single piece of magnesium alloy
Single-piece bike frames aren’t new, but it’s rare to see a full-suspension folding e-bike built on a one-piece magnesium alloy frame. That didn’t stop Heybike from chasing that dream and coming up with the Heybike Tyson folding electric bike. The new e-bike was just unveiled ahead of...
Tesla adds extra discount for Model S and Model X for just 2 days
Tesla is offering a new discount for Model S and Model X for just two days. Previously, it was only for Model 3 and Model Y. As we have recently reported, Tesla has been having some rare demand issues lately – especially in the United States, due to unique circumstances.
Prep for spring 2023 with Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller from $80 refurb. in New Green Deals
Are you looking forward to being more green in 2023? Well, it all starts at home. If you have a sprinkler system, it likely isn’t in use right now, but with a Rachio 3 installed, the controller will automatically skip watering when it’s too cold as well as when it rains or is too windy. On sale from $80 in refurbished condition, you’d normally pay $178 at Amazon and today’s deal even ships with a 90-day warranty. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
You don’t need an SUV. You need a (much) cheaper electric cargo bike. Here’s why
America has an SUV problem. Or rather, just a big vehicle problem in general. The land of SUVs and pickup trucks has somehow been tricked into thinking you need a 4,000-pound vehicle to carry 20 pounds of groceries home from the supermarket. But there’s a better way, and it’s called...
These robots crawl all over wind turbines so humans don’t have to
Aerones uses robots to repair, inspect, clean, and ice-proof wind turbines, and the Latvia-based startup just raised $38.9 million in funding. TechCrunch reported that the funding was raised this month “from dozens of undisclosed investors.” And according to its SEC filing, it looks as though Aerones is hoping to bring in another $2.5 million.
