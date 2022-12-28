Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Chiefs outlast Broncos, improve to 13-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the […]
Mike Williams might have topped Justin Jefferson for catch of the season with unreal, one-handed sideline grab
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson turned in the best catch of the 2022 NFL season ... for a few weeks. Jefferson may have met his match in Week 17, when Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers turned in an excellent one-handed grab on the sideline that might be the best catch of the NFL season.
Rookie punter Jake Camarda's wild, heads-up play helps save Bucs, Tom Brady's 14th straight playoff berth
Tom Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But rookie punter Jake Camarda played a strong supporting role with a wild play to help save the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season. Brady and Evans connected for three touchdowns as the Bucs rallied past the Carolina Panthers to clinch the...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wilson Gets Emotional When Talking About Teammates Defending Him
The Broncos quarterback appeared to fight back tears when talking about his teammates sticking up for him.
Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday's lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions
Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Deserve Credit for Brian Daboll Hire
New York finally infused its front office and coaching staff with new blood, and the result is a one-year turnaround and the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016.
UC Legend Desmond Ridder Wins First NFL Game As Starter With Falcons 20-19
The Falcons passer is starting to find winning formulas in Atlanta.
Comments / 0