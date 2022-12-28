TODAY: The new year almost feels like a new season as temperatures creep near 60 today. Isolated light drizzle is possible with a front stalling across the area. TOMORROW: The warm front lifts north early Monday, triggering potential scattered showers before the afternoon. Stronger storms are still possible late in the day as temperatures warm. We likely reach the 60s midafternoon, with more unstable air entering southern Missouri. This will lead to a marginal threat of severe storms from the Lake across to Gasconade County and areas southward from 3 p.m. to midnight. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail are possible from the strongest storms. Overall the threat is still low for Mid-Missouri with heavy rainfall affecting most.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO