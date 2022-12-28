Read full article on original website
Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City crews have closed Butler and Melton Streets in Lufkin as a downed tree has ruptured a gas line. The tree was reported down around 8:45 a.m. It also damaged phone lines in the area. The home where the tree fells has been evacuated. Lufkin Police...
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Dogs and cats are usually the types of animals that go missing New Year’s Eve after being scared by fireworks, but in Garrison, one ranch owner lost her emu. As the new year rolled in, the entire town was on high alert looking for Mr. Ed.
Hemphill man formally sentenced for 2020 murder following post-court disappearance
Matthew Hoy Edgar is seen being escorted out of the Sabine County courthouse following his sentencing on Tuesday. Tips from a Tyler trainer to help keep your new year’s resolution to lose weight. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We spoke nutrition certified personal trainer William Moore at Crunch Fitness...
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill man who disappeared following his conviction for the 2020 murder of a 19-year-old woman has formally received his official sentencing. Matthew Hoy Edgar was convicted of the 2020 murder of Livye Lewis. However, after failing to show up for the third day of his sentencing hearing on Jan. 27, 2022, Edgar remained missing until he was apprehended by Sabine County authorities on Thursday, Dec. 29. Authorities said he was ultimately found after being spotted on the back porch of a home in the northeastern part of Sabine County.
Garrison track star, Olympian Eric Thomas dies
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - One of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Garrison died suddenly in Houston on Dec. 30. Eric Thomas was a 1992 graduate of Garrison High School and track star and he competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics. He finished in the top 15, competing in the 400 meter hurdles.
