Back At It! Christina Hall Exercises Alongside Her Kids After Recovering From Lead & Mercury Poisoning — Photos

In tiptop shape! Just last week, Christina Hall revealed she was receiving treatment for mercury and lead poisoning, but on Tuesday, December 27, she was back in the gym.

"Mommy/daughter workout partners," she captioned an Instagram Story mirror selfie, which showed her in the home gym on a stationary bike while daughter Taylor El Moussa , 12, flashed hand signs.

The Flip or Flop alum, 39, also uploaded a video of 7-year-old son Brayden El Moussa adorably lifting two small dumbbells.

As OK! reported, Hall is laser-focused on her health after discovering the mercury poisoning, which she believes may have come from all of the "gross houses" she and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa renovated on their hit show.

The blonde beauty was also tackling a "small intestine bacteria overgrowth," detailing she was "detoxing through herbs and IVs" to see if it would help.

Prior to the official diagnosis, Hall assumed her breast implants were causing the symptoms, which included "inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes" and more.

The mom-of-three — in addition to her and El Moussa's tykes, she shares 3-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead — had her under-eye filler dissolved and is practicing guided meditation to maintain a "positive mindset."

Fortunately, she has at least one weight off her shoulder, as she and Anstead finally settled on a custody agreement after a nasty battle that nearly led to a trial. The British TV personality, 43, originally asked for sole custody, claiming his ex was endangering their child by featuring him in paid advertisements.

"The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented," the father-of-one reasoned . "Involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth."

The judge denied his request , with the Christina on the Coast star snapping back to insist she's never "exploited" their toddler.

"He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film," she noted. "I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies."