SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they were first to arrive at a fire Saturday morning. The fire had spread from a tent to three others against the rear of a building on Industrial Street and Terven Avenue. Officers said the fire also spread to the building causing "significant damage," per Salinas Police. Officers evacuated

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO