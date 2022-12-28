ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Union City shooting injures one on New Year's Day

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department. Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman […]
UNION CITY, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police looking for suspects that fired into occupied vehicles

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said a shooting occurred Friday night around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of C Street. Unknown suspects fired nearly a dozen rounds from a handgun or handguns. They hit both occupied and unoccupied vehicles said police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 831-636-4331. The post Hollister Police looking for suspects that fired into occupied vehicles appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Salinas man with cognitive challenges missing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are asking the public for help in searching for a missing 22-year-old man. George B. Moreno was last seen leaving his home early Saturday morning. He was wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and riding a white cruiser style bicycle. Police say he is known to frequent North Salinas. Anyone The post Police: Salinas man with cognitive challenges missing appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KSLTV

South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested in California, missing infant safe

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The three outstanding suspects tied to a homicide case near a WinCo in May are in police custody as of Thursday. South Salt Lake police spokeswoman Danielle Croyle confirmed to KSL that 24-year-old Mckennalyn Elizabeth Cummins and 30-year-old Terell Dayshawn Jones were arrested in Oakland, California, by United States Marshals Service on Dec. 19.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC10

Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
STOCKTON, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami

Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire causes significant damage to business in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they were first to arrive at a fire Saturday morning. The fire had spread from a tent to three others against the rear of a building on Industrial Street and Terven Avenue. Officers said the fire also spread to the building causing "significant damage," per Salinas Police. Officers evacuated The post Fire causes significant damage to business in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
SFGate

Sunday Afternoon News Roundup

Starting Sunday, incarcerated people in California state prisons can call their friends and families free of charge, thanks to the passage of the Keep Families Connected Act. Incarcerated people can make unlimited, free 15-minute international or domestic phone calls from institution wall phones and tablets, announced the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Man Found Guilty In 2017 Attempted Murder Case

SALINAS (BCN) A Salinas man has been found guilty in a 2017 attempted murder case, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Friday. Neil Aguillon-Palermo, 23, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, prosecutors said. The jury also...
SALINAS, CA
SFGate

Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding

SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SAN RAMON, CA

