Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
Related
Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital […]
Union City shooting injures one on New Year's Day
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department. Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman […]
SFGate
First Bay Area Baby Born In 2023 Appears To Be In Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. Sonkin said two...
SFGate
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
Hollister Police looking for suspects that fired into occupied vehicles
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said a shooting occurred Friday night around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of C Street. Unknown suspects fired nearly a dozen rounds from a handgun or handguns. They hit both occupied and unoccupied vehicles said police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 831-636-4331. The post Hollister Police looking for suspects that fired into occupied vehicles appeared first on KION546.
Police: Salinas man with cognitive challenges missing
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are asking the public for help in searching for a missing 22-year-old man. George B. Moreno was last seen leaving his home early Saturday morning. He was wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and riding a white cruiser style bicycle. Police say he is known to frequent North Salinas. Anyone The post Police: Salinas man with cognitive challenges missing appeared first on KION546.
Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered, police say
Police said an East Palo Alto woman who was reported as missing nearly one month ago was murdered.
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.
KSLTV
South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested in California, missing infant safe
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The three outstanding suspects tied to a homicide case near a WinCo in May are in police custody as of Thursday. South Salt Lake police spokeswoman Danielle Croyle confirmed to KSL that 24-year-old Mckennalyn Elizabeth Cummins and 30-year-old Terell Dayshawn Jones were arrested in Oakland, California, by United States Marshals Service on Dec. 19.
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
KTVU FOX 2
State agency will not issue final report on Alameda County's 'unsuitable' deputy saga
OAKLAND, Calif. - The state agency vested with the power of overseeing California's peace officer standards will not be issuing any type of final report or reprimand to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, which allowed more than 40 deputies to be hired even though they received D grades and were deemed "not suited" on their first psychological exam.
Fire causes significant damage to business in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they were first to arrive at a fire Saturday morning. The fire had spread from a tent to three others against the rear of a building on Industrial Street and Terven Avenue. Officers said the fire also spread to the building causing "significant damage," per Salinas Police. Officers evacuated The post Fire causes significant damage to business in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SFGate
Sunday Afternoon News Roundup
Starting Sunday, incarcerated people in California state prisons can call their friends and families free of charge, thanks to the passage of the Keep Families Connected Act. Incarcerated people can make unlimited, free 15-minute international or domestic phone calls from institution wall phones and tablets, announced the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Santa Cruz sinkhole forms on Glenwood Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) -- A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.
SFGate
Man Found Guilty In 2017 Attempted Murder Case
SALINAS (BCN) A Salinas man has been found guilty in a 2017 attempted murder case, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Friday. Neil Aguillon-Palermo, 23, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, prosecutors said. The jury also...
SFGate
Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding
SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
Comments / 0