Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Related
Suspect in Idaho university killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
Court says abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona court has ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades. But the Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday declined to repeal the 1864 law, which carries a sentence...
WATCH: Suspect in killings of Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The killings...
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve tracking privacy lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys...
Democrat Mayes confirmed winner of Arizona attorney general race after recount
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
Kari Lake is on the hook for $33,000 in witness fees in failed election challenge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ordered Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race, to pay $33,000 in fees for witnesses who helped defend election officials against Lake’s failed challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but rejected a request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for the attorneys who defended the officials.
Oklahoma has tried to lower its incarceration rate. But many obstacles face the newly released
OKLAHOMA CITY — A weathered electric scooter sits propped against Jacque Mize’s dining room wall. For months, Mize, 43, would ride the scooter several miles from her transitional housing facility to her job at Goodwill and back again. Even in extreme heat, thunderstorms or snow, Mize said, she was on that scooter every day, working to put her life back together.
EPA investigating Colorado air pollution regulations for discrimination against Hispanics
DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That’s a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
Western New York digs out of snow as winter storm death toll rises
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0