ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

LIST: Laws taking effect across Alabama in 2023

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0Rnf_0jwgNjj800

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Starting next year, people across Alabama will need to be aware of several new laws that will be implemented statewide.

Here are the laws that will take effect in Alabama beginning in 2023:

House Bill 272 : Known as the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” the bill revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or possession of a pistol, in addition to eliminating the requirement to obtain a permit to carry a concealed pistol.

“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “I have always stood up for the rights of law abiding gunowners, and I am proud to do that again today.”

House Bill 17 : Known as the Bill Clardy Act, this law will allow local law enforcement to use court-approved wiretaps under certain circumstances, such as drug investigations. The law is named after Bill Clardy, an officer with the Huntsville Police Department who was killed during an undercover drug operation in 2019. The law will take effect in February 2023.

House Bill 513 : Revises the definition of a shotgun as a weapon that is “made or remade, and intended to be fired from the shoulder and designed or redesigned and made or remade to use the energy of the explosive in a fixed shotgun shell to fire through a smooth bore either a number of ball shot or a single projectile for each single pull of the trigger.”

House Bill 82 : Law providing tax relief to certain families and groups after 2021. One section, which will be implemented in October 2023, covers exemptions for county or municipal ad valorem tax.

House Bill 284 : Amendment to state law on human trafficking, specifically including language of “use or threatened use of a law or legal process, whether administrative, civil, or criminal, in any manner for any purpose for which the law was not designed, in order to exert pressure on another person to cause that person or another person to take some action or refrain from taking some action.”

Senate Bill 216 : Amendment to law on sale and transportation of tobacco products. Specifically, this requires sellers making sales off tobacco products to purchasers using sales tax numbers to obtain a tobacco account and report the sales on the monthly tobacco sales for resale report; to provide for penalties for non-registered tobacco sellers who fail to obtain a tobacco account.

Senate Bill 224 : Amending law on unemployment compensation, specifically pointing to “reasonable and active effort shall mean engaging in a systematic and sustained efforts to find work, including contacting at least three prospective employers for each week unemployment is claimed.”

Senate Bill 330 : Increasing the annual salary of the Lee County Sheriff from $100,000 to $125,000 per year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 8

Cathy Slaton
4d ago

Well some good idea if no hot heads in that category . Ivey we’re is our rebate money you promised I need it for groceries

Reply(1)
4
martha
4d ago

Now the phone calls asking for our money to donate to officer with that kind of pay it’s not needed so quit calling people that don’t make near that amount

Reply
2
Related
AL.com

New Year marks end of Alabama law requiring concealed carry gun permits

A change in Alabama law that was a decade in the making starts today: No permit is required to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a vehicle. The Legislature passed a bill to repeal the permit requirement in March and it takes effect with the start of the new year. The bill had previously failed year after year, partly because of opposition from the Alabama Sheriffs Association.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

ALEA announces 'Firearms Prohibited Person' database ahead of new permitless carry law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced Friday the establishment of the Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database. The agency said the database enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person's inability to possess a firearm. ALEA said the launch of the...
WAFF

What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Merrill: Audit program confirms accuracy of Alabama elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday announced the completion of the post-election audit pilot program. The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections.  Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the probate judge, sheriff and appointed poll workers in each county.  A copy of the audit results can be found at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2022-post-election-audit.   For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210. 
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

New Alabama conceal carry law goes into effect in 2023

Background checks to acquire conceal carry permits in Alabama will be a thing of the past next year. Earlier this year, the Alabama Legislature ratified House Bill 272, which makes the state the 22nd in the country to permit individuals to carry concealed pistols without acquiring a permit or undergoing a background check.
CBS 42

Alabama prisons pick new inmate health care provider

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Corrections, for the second time this year, has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide health care services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tennessee, was chosen over three other companies that submitted proposals. The department said it would negotiate with YesCare and release information […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID on the Rise in Alabama

COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Power failures amplify calls for Alabama utility to rethink gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. The utility was already facing scrutiny for...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

75K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy