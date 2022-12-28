ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Disney adds ‘courtesy’ section to park websites in hopes of improving visitor behavior

By Cindy Von Quednow, Chip Yost, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THcoe_0jwgNhxg00

( KTLA ) – Disneyland and Disney World have added “courtesy” sections to their websites apparently in response to an increase in fights at the theme parks.

The section was added to Disneyland’s “Top Things You Should Know” area.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules,” it reads.

The section then links to the park’s rules , which includes information about what is and isn’t allowed inside.

The preexisting page also details the park’s courtesy policy:

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” the section reads.

New Disneyland, Disney World attractions expected in 2023

The added notice is in response to an increase in fights at Disney theme parks, the Orange County Register reported .

Disney World added the section in mid-December, while Disneyland added it around the holiday season.

The wording on the Disney World website is slightly more detailed :

“Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort,” it reads.

There have been recent physical altercations and screaming matches at the Florida theme parks, and a fight broke out during the “Fantasmic” show at Disneyland in May , according to the Register.

Additionally, reports from Anaheim police indicate visitors have been removed from Disneyland or issued citations for violent encounters, the newspaper reported.

Police told KTLA that incidents at the park are handled internally by security.

When asked if the theme park had seen any kind of uptick in those kinds of incidents, Disneyland officials did not have any further comment, and indicated that the advisory speaks for itself.

Knott’s Berry Farm earlier this year added — and has since updated — a chaperone policy in an effort to prevent fights at the Buena Park theme park. Response to the policy have been mostly positive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Squatters in condemned house accused of stealing utilities, vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say four people who may have been living in a condemned house for up to a year were arrested Wednesday after officers found two stolen vans in the driveway. Police said George Bargery, Courtney Bargery, Bradley Eckert, and Shaneka Turner were all inside the boarded up house on Shannon Avenue that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Restaurant Ignores Policy and Refuses to Serve Guest

Even though the former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has returned and the now-former CEO Bob Chapek has made his exit, and many Disney fans are starting to feel more positive about the Walt Disney Company, Disney Parks, and Disney Resorts’ futures, there are apparently still some hiccups going on within Disney Parks that are leading to Disney Guest dissatisfaction.
LOUISIANA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks

We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World

When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
ORLANDO, FL
WREG

Three shot at Life Lounge on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warehouse employees told to work without water

This story has been updated with a statement from DHL Supply Chain. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees. A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport […]
MEMPHIS, TN
disneytips.com

Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only

MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
disneyfoodblog.com

A Popular Disney World Show Is CHANGING Soon

The NEW Avatar movie is coming out soon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a few updates to celebrate the occasion!. If you’re excited about Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release on December 16th, you’ve got to see how the Tree of Life show in Animal Kingdom is going to CHANGE in honor of the film.
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
AOL Corp

Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral

The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
ANAHEIM, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!

We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
WREG

Man arrested after robbing man he met on social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested more than four years after police say he robbed a man he met on social media. According to police, it all started on March 17, 2018, when Marcus Clifton invited the man to hang out at his home on Montee Road. When the victim showed up, police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
disneyfoodblog.com

Heed These WARNINGS Before Traveling to Disney World at the End of the Year

The next few days can be some of the BUSIEST of the year for Disney World!. As we countdown to Christmas and the New Year, thousands of guests flock to Disney World for the holiday break, and there are some special warnings that you need to know if you’re amongst that group. So we’re here to bring you important advice to know if you’re visiting at the end of the year!
WREG

Police investigate fatal North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting in North Memphis, police said early Thursday. The shooting happened just before 2 in the morning near the intersection of Watkins and Brown in the Vollintine Evergreen neighborhood. A victim was found dead at the scene. It appears detectives were focusing their investigation on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy