berkeleyside.org

The East Bay’s best new bar of 2022

Berkeley’s highest bar won the hearts of Nosh readers this year, likely as much for its 12th floor view as for its menu of cocktails and bar bites. Perched near the top of the Mariott-owned Residence Inn, you don’t necessarily feel like you’re even in Berkeley while you’re drinking at Study Hall, even though you can see the city laid out beneath you. It’s clearly a change of pace that many of you found refreshing.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Major New Year’s Eve storm floods Berkeley streets and creeks

A fierce New Year’s Eve “atmospheric river” has delivered torrents of rain to Berkeley, causing the city’s roadways to turn into ponds and its trickling creeks to become rushing rivers. The atmospheric river is known as the Pineapple Express because it pulls moisture from the areas near the Hawaiian islands toward the West Coast.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

The top 10 Berkeley stories of 2022

It’s been an eventful year in Berkeley. From strikes and protests to new state housing laws to demographic changes, we rounded up 10 stories that have had a major impact on the community in 2022. In February, with the omicron surge receding and COVID restrictions starting to ease, we...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Flood watch issued for Berkeley starting late Friday night

A heavy winter rainstorm in the Bay Area is expected to cause flooding in Berkeley, particularly near creeks, streams, and areas with poor drainage. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Bay Area, which goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and ends at 10 p.m. Saturday, due to excessive runoff from heavy rains. By Saturday, a strong atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express will douse the Berkeley flats with between 2-3 inches of rain and the East Bay Hills in up to 4, said NWS meteorologist Dial Hoang. (The Pineapple Express pulls moisture from the areas near the Hawaiian islands toward the West Coast.)
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Alameda County Registrar miscounted Berkeley ballots for 2022 election

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters used an incorrect method to count ballots for Berkeley and other cities using ranked-choice voting, resulting in inaccurate totals for the Nov. 8, 2022, election. Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis issued a press release Wednesday stating that his office’s “tally system was not configured...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

