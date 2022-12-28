A heavy winter rainstorm in the Bay Area is expected to cause flooding in Berkeley, particularly near creeks, streams, and areas with poor drainage. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Bay Area, which goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and ends at 10 p.m. Saturday, due to excessive runoff from heavy rains. By Saturday, a strong atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express will douse the Berkeley flats with between 2-3 inches of rain and the East Bay Hills in up to 4, said NWS meteorologist Dial Hoang. (The Pineapple Express pulls moisture from the areas near the Hawaiian islands toward the West Coast.)

