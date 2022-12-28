ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Top Local Stories in the Fourth Quarter of 2022

This week, Hotty Toddy News is covering the top stories of 2022 for each quarter of the year, ending on Saturday with the Top Story of the Year. Today is the fourth story in the series with the top stories from October, November and December. The headlines from the fourth...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

One critical after wreck on Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with felony drunk driving

A Mississippi man was charged with felony Driving Under the Influence charges after officers determined he had already been convicted in three other DUI incidents. Police in Oxford arrested Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County, and charged him with his fourth DUI after officers stopped Cannon for speeding on Pat Patterson Parkway on Dec. 19.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wcbi.com

One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Tuesday update on MLGW water outage

UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

No injuries in Union County crash

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
UNION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

1 dead in early morning Marshall County house fire

BYHALIA, Miss — The Marshall County, Mississippi, emergency management office confirmed Monday a house fire early Monday morning killed one person. Firefighters responded to the house fire near Watson, Mississippi, early Monday morning, finding the body inside. The person's official cause of death has yet to be determined.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
LEE COUNTY, MS

