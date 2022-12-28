Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Top Local Stories in the Fourth Quarter of 2022
This week, Hotty Toddy News is covering the top stories of 2022 for each quarter of the year, ending on Saturday with the Top Story of the Year. Today is the fourth story in the series with the top stories from October, November and December. The headlines from the fourth...
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
localmemphis.com
First woman-owned dispensary in Mississippi opens in Hernando
Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando opened Thursday, Dec. 29. ABC24 talked to the owners about what it means to them and the community.
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
hottytoddy.com
2023 Will Start Off Lovely on Sunday, Then Severe Weather Possible Monday
Father Time will usher in 2023 on Sunday under sunny skies with spring-like temps– a perfect start for the new year. However, Mother Nature will remind us that this is north Mississippi where the weather can change in a blink of an eye. Rain is expected to fall throughout...
hottytoddy.com
Local, State Police to be on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers This Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to continue its 2022 “Home for the Holidays” New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
Endangered child alert issued for three Mississippi children
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, MS, in Pontotoc County. Hazelie G Payne is described as a white female, four feet tall, weighing eighty-five pounds, with brown eyes and...
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
Ole Miss Receiver Malik Heath Posts Goodbye to Coaches
Senior receiver Malik Heath has played his final game in an Ole Miss uniform.
Mississippi man charged with felony drunk driving
A Mississippi man was charged with felony Driving Under the Influence charges after officers determined he had already been convicted in three other DUI incidents. Police in Oxford arrested Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County, and charged him with his fourth DUI after officers stopped Cannon for speeding on Pat Patterson Parkway on Dec. 19.
Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
wcbi.com
One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
Tuesday update on MLGW water outage
UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
wtva.com
No injuries in Union County crash
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
1 dead in early morning Marshall County house fire
BYHALIA, Miss — The Marshall County, Mississippi, emergency management office confirmed Monday a house fire early Monday morning killed one person. Firefighters responded to the house fire near Watson, Mississippi, early Monday morning, finding the body inside. The person's official cause of death has yet to be determined.
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Germantown; 3 suspects on the run, police say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Three suspects are on the run after an attempted kidnapping Friday night near a Germantown shopping center, according to the Germantown Police Department. At approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of W. Farmington at the Shop at Saddle Creek in response to an...
MLGW says customers should not see 'significant' increase in their bill due to the Arctic Blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As MLGW works to repair breaks and the low water pressure, some residents are thinking ahead. “This is a crisis of water distribution,” said Doug McGowan, MLGW President. As repairs continue, MLGW customers are wondering if their utility bill will increase. “Certainly, with respect to...
Comments / 0