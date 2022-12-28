ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Man charged with attempted murder after Bloomington shooting

By Joe Hopkins
 4 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting Tuesday in Bloomington.

In addition to attempted murder, 49-year-old Lewis Robert Siegrist is facing charges of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. Police described Siegrist as “transient” and noted that he also had an active arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon

At about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1500 block of West Kirkwood Avenue after someone reported they heard a gunshot followed by a man yelling that he had been shot.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso in the 200 block of South Westplex Avenue, near Wheeler Mission. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the man was shot in the backyard of a home in the 1500 block of West Kirkwood Avenue, northwest of the Rose Hill Cemetery. BPD said reports indicate the man was arguing with a woman in the backyard when another man approached him with a handgun and shot him. The man told police that he tried to call 911, but the shooter took his cellphone, so he started walking toward Westplex Avenue.

Bloomington man ordered to pay $3k, probation for defacing Washington Monument

Police said they searched the area but did not find anyone who matched the description of the shooter. As the investigation continued, detectives identified the shooter as Siegrist. Detectives also discovered that Siegrist had fled from Bloomington and was believed to be at a residence in Spencer, per BPD.

Authorities traveled to Spencer, where they surveilled the home where Siegrist was believed to be staying. At about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, police arrested Siegrist without incident at the Speedway gas station on Morgan Street. Police said Siegrist was armed with a 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest.

After an interview with Bloomington police, Siegrist was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Guest
4d ago

We need to clean Bloomington up or it’s going to end up like Indianapolis 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️

