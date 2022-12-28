Candy shared by Buckskin Elementary students has made its way to a soldier far from home, but whose hometown is not far from the school in South Salem. The importance of sharing, caring for others, and giving back to the community is something that Buckskin staff have long tried to instill in students, and one of those ways is to give students the opportunity to share their candy from Halloween trick or treating with folks who are far from home and serving in the military.

