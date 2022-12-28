ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Modeep
4d ago

how sad that is...people slow down yield to one another....

WREG

Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis Police issue city watch for endangered missing teenager

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have issued a city watch for a missing and endangered teenager as of Dec. 31. Clairese Melton, 15, was last seen on Friday night around 9 p.m., according to MPD. She reportedly threatened to harm herself before leaving 3800 Block Marion Avenue, which is in the U of M area near Park Avenue Hospital and Pete and Sam's restaurant.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in hit-and-run on NYE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. At 6:16 pm, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Hollywood and Devoy. Police say a 58-year-old man struck and the driver of the vehicle fled. The male was taken to Regional One Health and pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three shot at Life Lounge on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run at Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive on Saturday night. At around 10:29 pm, officers responded to a fatal pedestrian crash at Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive, east of Tchulahoma Road. According to reports, an unknown driver and vehicle were traveling eastbound on Winchester […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 3 shot after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Whitehaven where four people were shot. One man lost his life and three others were shot on East Brooks Road at 2 a.m. on Friday. According to MPD, the man was found dead on the scene. The other...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Suspect wanted in Dollar General shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting that took place at a Dollar General on December 18, according to police. Officers responded to the shoplifting at 12:10 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4546 Millbranch Road. The suspect entered the store and went to the rear...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash injures four in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, three adults and a child, were injured in an auto accident Wednesday night in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a crash around 5:20 p.m. and found a two-vehicle crash near Goodlett and Winchester. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One child and two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Donation drive for displaced seniors collects dozens of items after fatal fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A donation drive for displaced residents of Feels like Home senior living facility successfully collected enough shirts, shoes and pants on Saturday morning to replace items lost during the fatal fire that destroyed the facility on Thursday evening. Staff with the assisted living home told Action...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after wreck on Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

