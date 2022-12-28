Read full article on original website
WREG
Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
localmemphis.com
Memphis Police issue city watch for endangered missing teenager
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have issued a city watch for a missing and endangered teenager as of Dec. 31. Clairese Melton, 15, was last seen on Friday night around 9 p.m., according to MPD. She reportedly threatened to harm herself before leaving 3800 Block Marion Avenue, which is in the U of M area near Park Avenue Hospital and Pete and Sam's restaurant.
Two men critically injured after shooting in southeast Shelby County, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men were in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday in southeast Shelby County, authorities said. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. on Harvest Knoll Lane. The men were taken to Regional One Health, the Sheriff’s...
One dead in hit-and-run on NYE
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. At 6:16 pm, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at Hollywood and Devoy. Police say a 58-year-old man struck and the driver of the vehicle fled. The male was taken to Regional One Health and pronounced dead.
Three shot at Life Lounge on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Man killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run. At approximately 6:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on North Hollywood Street and Devoy Avenue. When officers arrived, they were told that a man, 58, was struck by a vehicle and the...
4 taken to area hospitals after crash, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were taken to area hospitals after a car crash Saturday morning in Memphis. The crash happened in the in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Memphis Police said six vehicles were involved. Four people were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition. No other...
‘Don’t hurt me!’: Woman kidnapped at gunpoint by 2 men, forced to withdraw money, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint by two men, who allegedly kidnapped a second person while forcing the woman to drive around the Mid-South. On Dec. 20 at approximately 11:40 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a kidnapping/abduction call on Dorset Drive, off Helene Road. The caller...
Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run at Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive on Saturday night. At around 10:29 pm, officers responded to a fatal pedestrian crash at Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive, east of Tchulahoma Road. According to reports, an unknown driver and vehicle were traveling eastbound on Winchester […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 3 shot after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Whitehaven where four people were shot. One man lost his life and three others were shot on East Brooks Road at 2 a.m. on Friday. According to MPD, the man was found dead on the scene. The other...
Felon crashes into MPD car three times, drives in police chase at 95 mph, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for crashing a stolen car into an MPD squad car, three times. On Dec. 29 at approximately 11 a.m., Memphis Police saw a parked silver Nissan Sentra with a broken window on Winchester Road. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver, Terrance...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspect wanted in Dollar General shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting that took place at a Dollar General on December 18, according to police. Officers responded to the shoplifting at 12:10 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4546 Millbranch Road. The suspect entered the store and went to the rear...
‘I’m supposed to be dead’: Memphis woman run over by purse snatcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman says she’s thankful to be alive after being run over by a driver trying to steal her purse. The victim, who did not want to be identified, was able to drive herself to the hospital and is now recovering at home with broken ribs, a fractured shoulder blade, […]
North Memphis family asking for answers after teen shot during struggle with MPD officer over gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is in critical condition Friday after being shot during a struggle with a Memphis police officer over a gun in North Memphis. MPD said officers stopped a black Dodge Challenger in the 1900 block of Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. Friday which fit the description of an earlier shots fired call.
Crash injures four in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, three adults and a child, were injured in an auto accident Wednesday night in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a crash around 5:20 p.m. and found a two-vehicle crash near Goodlett and Winchester. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One child and two other […]
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
Homicide investigators on the scene after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after shots were fired in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Brooks Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday for a shooting. According to MPD, there were multiple victims and Memphis Fire told FOX13 crews did...
actionnews5.com
Donation drive for displaced seniors collects dozens of items after fatal fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A donation drive for displaced residents of Feels like Home senior living facility successfully collected enough shirts, shoes and pants on Saturday morning to replace items lost during the fatal fire that destroyed the facility on Thursday evening. Staff with the assisted living home told Action...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Germantown; 3 suspects on the run, police say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Three suspects are on the run after an attempted kidnapping Friday night near a Germantown shopping center, according to the Germantown Police Department. At approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of W. Farmington at the Shop at Saddle Creek in response to an...
One critical after wreck on Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Stateline Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a wreck on Stateline Road near Ross Road in southeast Shelby County. Stateline Road is temporarily closed in both directions between Ross Road and Ross Manor Drive while deputies investigate. […]
