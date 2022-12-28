Read full article on original website
Charlie V. Gamblin
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
Patsy Townsend
Patsy Louise Callaway Townsend, age 83 passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022. Her family will host a visitation on Tuesday, January 3rd from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be 10 am Wednesday January 4th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the Blanket Cemetery Pavilion.
Faye Purcell
Faye Purcell, age 87, of Bangs passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Services for Faye are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Robert ‘Mark’ Bretzke
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Robert “Mark” Bretzke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71. Mark was born in Uvalde, TX to Clinton and June Bretzke. He was raised in LaPryor, TX, and attended LaPryor schools and Southwest Texas Jr. College in Uvalde for their 2 year mechanic program.
Dan Collom
Dan Collom, at 86 years old, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. A memorial will be held by the family, at a later date, in Rotan, Texas. Dan was born on August 15, 1936 in Rotan, Texas to his parents, William and Emma Collom. He was a minister for a total of 62 years, serving the Lord at Four Square Church located in Rotan, as well as other churches in Texas.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 2-8
Marble Falls at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. Peaster at Early, 6/7:30 p.m. Sidney at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Blackwell at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Abilene Christian, 6/7:30 p.m. Zephyr at Evant, 6/7:30 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Waco La Vega, 6 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Burnet at...
BrownwoodNews.com Top 10 Stories of 2022
Another year is in the books, and Brownwoodnews.com has once again had a good year. With over five million page views in 2022, clearly the folks of Central Texas are looking to us for their primary source of news. We thank you, humbly. Every year has its good and bad...
Shawn Fagundes
A graveside funeral service for Shawn Fagundes, age 41, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the Cedar Point Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Shawn...
Mark Calhoun
Mark Calhoun, age 70 of Early, passed from this life on December 28, 2022. A memorial service for Mark will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Heartland Funeral Home.
MICHAEL BUNKER: What sign ordinances say about you
Not long ago, I talked to a good friend who is a business owner in Downtown Brownwood. He explained to me the onerous nature of the sign ordinances downtown and how hard it was for him (or just about anyone else) to properly represent their business with signage. I agreed with him.
Court Records 12/30/22
No criminal cases were filed this week in the Brown County Clerk’s office. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 22 through December 29:. Altamirano Alejandro Garcia and Kimberlee Janet Dominguez. Richard Robert Garcia and Amber Leann Snider. Joaquin Pesina IV...
Lady Lions hold off Coleman, tumble against Academy in second day of Classic
For the second day in a row, the Brownwood Lady Lions split their two games at the TexasBank Holiday Classic – dropping the first and bouncing back in the second. Brownwood suffered a 37-30 loss to the Little River Academy Lady Bees at the Brownwood Coliseum, then later fended off a rally by the Coleman Bluekatts for a 35-29 triumph.
Early comes up short against Wall, 59-45, in Classic finale
The Early Longhorns yielded the game’s first nine points and weren’t able to dig themselves out of the hole as they dropped their final contest in the TexasBank Holiday Classic, 59-45, to the Wall Hawks Friday night at Brownwood High School. Early (9-9) finished with a 1-3 tournament...
Arrests made for stealing copper wiring from Oyo Hotel, assault against family members
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following information Friday morning:. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m. Officers James Holdar and Marquis Thomas were patrolling in the 500 block of East Commerce when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the rear of the closed/vacant Oyo Hotel. Officer...
HOOPS ROUNDUP: May girls edge Early for tournament title; May boys finish second
MAY – The May Lady Tigers rallied past the Early Lady Horns for a 32-30 victory Friday night in the championship game of the May basketball tournament. Tied at 11 after on quarter, May trailed Early by a 22-13 count at halftime and 29-25 through three periods, and outscored the Lady Horns 7-1 over the final eight minutes.
Host Tigers, Lady Tigers advance to championship games of May tournament
MAY – Both the May Tigers and Lady Tigers will play for the championships in their own basketball tournament based on Thursday’s results. The Tigers knocked off Hamlin, 61-20, and will face either Priddy or Benjamin in the final at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Against Hamlin, May led 17-6...
