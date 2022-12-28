Missouri native Troy Metcalf talks role in 'Babylon' on KMOX

The new movie Babylon dropped right before Christmas, and Missouri moviegoers may notice some Show-Me State representation. Troy Metcalf is a native of Columbia and graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield. He takes the screen alongside Margot Robbie, Brad Bitt, and other famous Hollywood names.

Metcalf sat down with KMOX’s Carol Daniel to talk about the role, how he got into acting, his Missouri roots, and more. Metcalf said the acting bug first bit him when he went to see plays with his parents.

“I asked my parents, I'm like, ‘How do you get to do this?’ And they're like, ‘Well this is what they do for a living,’” Metcalf said. “And I thought, that is ridiculous that you get to pretend to be all these different things, because I was never good at any one thing right? And that is the thing that spoke to me.”

Metcalf got his start in “Strangers with Candy,” a show produced by and starring Stephen Colbert featuring Amy Sedaris.

“My wife was a big fan of season one, and was watching it one night — I had just finished grad school. And she was like, ‘You know, you should be on the show,’” he said. “And I'm like, ‘I don't know’ — we lived in New York at the time — And I said, ‘You know, I'm more of a stage actor.’ And she's like, ‘No, you should send your stuff,’ and I'm like, ‘Well, that's not how it works, but I'll do it.’”

Metcalf said as always, his wife did in fact know what she was talking about — he ended up getting an audition and made Sedaris and Colbert and the other creators laugh.

Hear Troy Metcalf talk more about the new movie Babylon, his character who was inspired by Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle and more:

