Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Plans for mall site provide more specifics

Details becoming available for Mall property redevelopment. It could be an example of how the city and the county want to grow. Earlier this month, the new owner of the Crystal River Mall property shared some details about planned redevelopment with the Crystal River City Council. No one was disappointed with the discussion.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

